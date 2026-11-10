Police seek witnesses to brawl outside Levi's Stadium during 49ers-Raiders game

Santa Clara police are asking for anyone who witnessed a caught-on-camera brawl outside Levi's Stadium during the 49ers-Raiders game to come forward.

Santa Clara police are asking for anyone who witnessed a caught-on-camera brawl outside Levi’s Stadium during Sunday’s 49ers-Raiders game to come forward. Santa Clara police are asking for anyone who witnessed a caught-on-camera brawl outside Levi's Stadium during Sunday's San Francisco 49ers-Las Vegas Raiders game to come forward.

WATCH HERE "I'm sad to see it. What are people doing? It's just a game," said fan Thomas Vincent, who traveled from Sweden to attend the game.

Also read Trent Williams surprised by Raiders fans volume in 49ers game at Levi Stadium

"I don't know why people need to be hostile. It's crazy.

""Some of the fights officers responded to involve victims who were not willing to cooperate with police investigations," police said. "We have a zero tolerance policy for violence at Levi’s Stadium. The Santa Clara Police Department, our security, and guest services teams responded to several incidents throughout Sunday’s game. We are grateful to all personnel for the swift response and dedication to maintaining a safe environment for all fans.

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" Sunday's game was the first regular season matchup between the 49ers and Raiders since 2018. During that game, Santa Clara police made 32 arrests. NBC Bay Area reached out to Santa Clara police on whether the department beefed up staffing for Sunday's game, but did not hear back on Monday. Witnesses to the fights are encouraged to contact police at 408-615-4700.

Those wishing to remain nameless can leave a message on the police department's anonymous tip line at 408-615-4847.