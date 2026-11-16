Greater Manchester Police appeal for information regarding a £630 cash counting scam at a Gorton Tesco on 19 October. The suspects are two women who confused a cashier.

Greater Manchester Police have officially released CCTV images of two women they wish to question regarding a sophisticated payment distraction incident at a major supermarket in Manchester. The force is actively investigating a report of a cash counting scam that resulted in significant financial loss for the retailer and its staff members during a busy evening shopping period in the Gorton area.

The specific incident occurred on Tuesday 19 October at 5:34pm at the Tesco Extra located in Gorton, Greater Manchester. According to the official police statement, two women brought items valued at £630 to the checkout counter and proceeded to engage in a deceptive counting procedure with the cashier. This tactic allowed them to leave the store after paying only £230, effectively stealing £400 worth of goods through fraud and confusion.

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The Greater Manchester Police Manchester East division shared details of the crime on Facebook, explicitly stating that officers are appealing for public assistance to identify the individuals involved. The police believe that speaking with the women in the released image could help them with their enquiries, suggesting that the pair may provide further information or context regarding the operation of this specific type of retail fraud.

Shelby Gelder, an experienced cashier with fifteen years of industry knowledge, responded to the police appeal by explaining the mechanical nature of the deception. Gelder noted that scammers typically fold banknotes to create the visual illusion that a larger stack is present than what is actually being handed over. This method relies on the rapid movement of money and the confusion created when items are shuffled during the transaction process.

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The expert advised that cashiers should never flick notes during the counting process because this motion obscures the exact quantity of bills. Instead, employees are instructed to slide notes from one hand to the other, ensuring the full length and count of every banknote is clearly visible to the staff member processing the payment. This simple procedural change can break the rhythm and confusion that scammers rely on to execute their theft.

Gelder also highlighted that these criminal pairs often target younger staff members or employees who appear to be new to their roles. The criminals are adept at reading body language and body confidence to select victims who are most likely to be intimidated or confused by aggressive or hurried payment demands. She emphasized that these scams are rarely executed by individuals working alone, as having a partner allows for distraction and misdirection.

When a customer approaches the till and glances into the cash drawer before requesting a money exchange, retail workers are urged to refuse the interaction immediately. If a suspect drops larger denomination notes on the counter, staff should politely explain that they require smaller notes for change for other customers, thereby forcing the transaction to proceed with clear, visible denominations that cannot be easily hidden or folded.

The Greater Manchester Police are asking anyone who recognizes the two women in the CCTV footage to contact them on 101. Members of the public can also utilize the LiveChat service quoting reference number CRI/06A2/0032984/26 to provide tips. In the event of an emergency, the public is reminded to call 999.

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This case serves as a stark reminder of the evolving methods used by organized retail crime groups to extract value from supermarkets. The release of the images and the detailed guidance from industry veterans like Shelby Gelder aim to empower staff at Tesco and other retailers to recognize and prevent these costly errors. The investigation remains active as police continue to seek the individuals responsible for the £630 scam in Gorton.