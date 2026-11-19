Merseyside Police urge the public to identify a man seen in CCTV footage following linked assaults on two women at a bridge and train station in October.

Merseyside Police are appealing for public assistance in identifying a man suspected of assaulting two women in separate incidents across the region. The force has linked an alleged attack near a train station in October to a similar incident on a bridge weeks later, resulting in an urgent call for witnesses to come forward.

Timeline of Alleged Attacks

Merseyside Police stated that the first incident occurred on October 16 near the Seaforth and Litherland train station. A woman in her 20s reported being inappropriately touched by an unknown man during this event. Authorities confirmed that the victim was not physically injured but was understandably shaken by the encounter.

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A second, similar incident took place on October 30. In this case, a woman in her 30s alleged that a man inappropriately touched her while she was crossing a bridge near Beach Road. The suspect fled the scene on foot after the altercation. Police believe the two events are connected due to their similar nature and the proximity of the locations.

Investigation and CCTV Evidence

Detective Chief Inspector Louise Hooley addressed the community regarding the ongoing investigation. She acknowledged that the reports would cause concern but assured the public that the force is treating the matters with extreme seriousness. DCI Hooley emphasized that extensive inquiries have already been launched to identify the responsible individual.

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Investigators have been exploring various avenues, including reviewing possible CCTV opportunities and searching for potential witnesses to the crimes. Merseyside Police have now released footage of an individual they believe could be able to assist with their ongoing inquiries. The force is urging anyone who recognizes the man pictured in this image to contact them as a matter of urgency.

Victim Support and Community Safety

A spokesperson for Merseyside Police confirmed that specially trained officers have provided support to both women. The force highlighted that neither victim suffered physical injuries during the alleged assaults. Despite the lack of physical harm, the psychological impact on the victims is being taken seriously by the investigative team.

DCI Louise Hooley stated that the investigation will leave no stone unturned in the pursuit of the suspect. She noted that the work to find the person responsible is ongoing and that the police are committed to resolving the case. The appeal for information is a critical part of this effort to ensure community safety.

How to Provide Information to Police

Anyone with information about the incidents is urged to contact Merseyside Police directly. Members of the public can call 101 and quote incident reference 26000856043 to provide details. This direct line is recommended for those who wish to be identified to the investigators.

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Alternatively, individuals who prefer to remain anonymous can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers. Reports can be made by calling 0800 555 111. This option allows witnesses to share crucial information without revealing their identity, ensuring that all potential leads are explored by the police force.