Police sought the public's assistance Wednesday in identifying a hit-and-run driver who struck and injured a bicyclist last month in Long Beach.

The collision occurred around 1:30 a.m. Oct. 26 in the 1400 block of Pacific Coast Highway, when a white sedan struck a man riding an electric bicycle, police said.

The suspect vehicle shown in a video posted by the Long Beach Police Department on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026. Police sought the public's assistance Wednesday in identifying a hit-and-run driver who struck and injured a bicyclist last month in Long Beach.

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The collision occurred around 1:30 a.m. Oct. 26 in the 1400 block of Pacific Coast Highway, when a white sedan — possibly a Toyota Camry — struck a man riding an electric bicycle westbound in the number one lane from behind, causing him to fall to the ground, according to the Long Beach Police Department. Police said the driver stopped briefly before driving around the cyclist and taking off.

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The cyclist sustained moderate injuries and was taken to a hospital by Long Beach Fire Department paramedics. Anyone with information regarding the collision was urged to contact Collision Investigation Detail Detective Joseph Johnson at 562-570-7132. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.