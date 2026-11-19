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Police have recorded more than 100 vehicle break-ins in the two areas since the start of 2026, Detective Marcin Niedzielski said Thursday. Austin police are asking residents and businesses in two parts of East Austin to check their security cameras as detectives try to stop a string of vehicle burglaries that has gone on for nearly a year.

Police have recorded more than 100 vehicle break-ins in the two areas since the start of 2026, Detective Marcin Niedzielski said Thursday. The burglaries are concentrated near De Nada Cantina and the Texas Cemetery.

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"One of the biggest things we want people to remember is that an unlocked vehicle, or something left in plain sight, can make an easy target," said Niedzielski. The first area covers the 4600 to 4900 blocks of East Cesar Chavez Street and the 4600 to 5000 blocks of Red Bluff Road.

Most break-ins there happened on Thursday and Friday nights between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m.The second covers the 700 to 1000 blocks of Comal Street and the 900 block of Navasota Street. Most break-ins there happened on Thursday and Friday nights between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m.Niedzielski said most appear to be crimes of opportunity, with thieves targeting cameras, computers and bags left in plain view. He said there is no evidence so far that the burglaries are connected.

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Police have added patrols, assessed lighting and visibility, posted "Lock, Take, Hide" signs and used undercover operations and bait vehicles. Niedzielski said those tactics have worked elsewhere in the city, but the problem tends to shift to new areas. He said that to his knowledge, there are no license plate readers in the two areas. Detectives are asking people with cameras in the areas to review footage from Thursday and Friday nights during those hours.

"You don't have to have witnessed the burglary yourself," Niedzielski said. "Even small details, like a description of a vehicle or the direction someone walked, could help. "or through the 311 app. Reports can also be filed in Spanish, and Spanish-speaking officers or translation services are available.

Police urged drivers to lock their vehicles, take valuables with them and park in well-lit areas, especially during the holiday shopping season. Niedzielski also warned against confronting a suspect.

"The last thing I would want is for somebody to approach a suspect and get hurt as a result," he said. Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez signed a 287 agreement with ICE to comply with Texas SB 8.