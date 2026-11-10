Police seek bicyclist possibly linked to car theft near University Grille in Shippensburg
Shippensburg police are investigating after a car was reportedly stolen over the weekend near the University Grille, according to a news release.
Shippensburg police are investigating after a car was reportedly stolen over the weekend near the University Grille, according to a news release. An unidentified individual was seen arriving on a bicycle around 3:15 a.m. on Sunday at the rear of the University Grille on East King Street.
Shippensburg police are investigating after a car was reportedly stolen over the weekend near the University Grille, according to a news release. Police have not released any identifying information about the reported thief. A man the police said was seen stumbling and rolling around a Cumberland County Burger King having "violent episodes" while on Ketamine is at large. The Lancaster County Coroner's Office was called to a rescue in Salisbury Township on Sunday afternoon.
A man in Camp Hill was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly possessing child porn after police received two cybertips from Microsoft Bing Image. A Palestinian American born in Gaza, who lives in Philadelphia has become the first Democrat to announce he's running for the U.S. Senate seat that is currently
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