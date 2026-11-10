Police seek bicyclist possibly linked to car theft near University Grille in Shippensburg

Shippensburg police are investigating after a car was reportedly stolen over the weekend near the University Grille, according to a news release.

Shippensburg police are investigating after a car was reportedly stolen over the weekend near the University Grille, according to a news release. An unidentified individual was seen arriving on a bicycle around 3:15 a.m. on Sunday at the rear of the University Grille on East King Street.

Shippensburg police are investigating after a car was reportedly stolen over the weekend near the University Grille, according to a news release. Police have not released any identifying information about the reported thief. A man the police said was seen stumbling and rolling around a Cumberland County Burger King having "violent episodes" while on Ketamine is at large. The Lancaster County Coroner's Office was called to a rescue in Salisbury Township on Sunday afternoon.

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