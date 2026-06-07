Police search for suspects in Toledo shooting that wounded 12 people near a street festival

Authorities are hunting for suspects after a shooting near a busy street festival in Toledo, Ohio, that wounded at least 12 people Saturday.

Police in Toledo are searching for at least two gunmen after a shooting near the Old West End Festival wounded 12 people and sent hundreds of attendees scrambling for cover.

Authorities say the shooters, believed to be firing at each other, remain at large and are urging festival-goers to share photos or videos that might help identify suspects. Victims ranging in age from 14 to 61 were rushed from the scene, prompting officials to cancel the festival’s final day.

Police still had no suspects in custody Sunday after a weekend shooting near a street festival wounded 12 people and sent attendees scrambling for cover in a busy neighborhood in Toledo, Ohio. Toledo Deputy Police Chief Joe Heffernan said it appeared that at least two people fired weapons Saturday near the Old West End Festival and were “probably shooting at each other. ” Two of the victims were in critical condition Saturday, Heffernan said.

The ages of the victims ranged from 14 to 61, with most of them in their early 20s. Authorities say a search for the the shooters was ongoing and had not identified any potential suspects. They urged festival-goers to come forward with any photos or videos.

“As far as violence, this is over the top, right? ” Toledo Police Lt. Dan Gerken said.

“Twelve people being shot, that’s the most I’ve been to a scene. I’ve been to a lot of scenes, but this is way over the top. ” Hundreds of people were at the festival, an annual two-day celebration in Toledo’s historic district that features live music, food vendors, home tours and shopping. The remainder of the festival was canceled Sunday.

Organizers said “it would not be compassionate, responsible or possible to continue. ” “We are heartbroken about those that were injured at the Old West End Festival,” the festival said in a statement. Multiple videos posted to social media showed people running amid the sound of gunshots and emergency officials tending to others who appeared wounded.

Fire Chief Allison Armstrong said it was difficult to get to the hospital due to closed roads and traffic from people leaving the festival, but emergency responders were able to transport all patients from the scene within an hour. Kevin Berry was sitting in the neighborhood arboretum listening to live music with friends when he heard gunshots.

“Everybody hit the deck,” he said. When Berry looked back up, he said, he saw a gun being tossed to the ground less than 50 feet away from him. Officers who were onsite for the festival responded immediately. Berry, who has medical training and served in the Navy, walked around looking for anyone who might need help and saw at least five people with gunshot wounds.

George Kral, the city’s safety director, said the Old West End Festival is one of the most iconic festivals in Toledo. Rebuilding L.A. : How One Eaton Fire Survivor Has Found the Strength to Move On and Rebuild Eighteen months after the Eaton and Palisades Fires, survivors are rebuilding — not alone, but together. On Poppyfields Drive in Altadena, Whitney Haggins and at least 6 of her neighbors are leading the way.

Today we discuss one of the pivotal events of the 1960s: the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy. Though the gunman was caught at the scene, confessed at trial, and even bragged about the shooting, his motives have largely been forgotten. Modern LA earned its first smoggy nickname 450 years ago, as the “bay of smokes.

” At the La Brea tar pits, we take a short walk through a long history with curator Regan Dunn, who explains how and why the first Angelenos would have set fires that filled the broad bowl of LA and foretold the curse of smog.





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