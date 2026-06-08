Multiple people were shot Saturday afternoon near a community street festival in Toledo, Ohio. Police are actively searching for suspects.

The Afternoon Wire Police search for suspects in Ohio shooting that wounded 12 near a street festival Trump dismisses idea that Iran betrays his 'no new wars' campaign messageNo watch party at Madison Square Garden with Trump attending Game 3 of the NBA FinalsFrom unfilled gas tanks to fewer frills, retailers see US consumers rethink their spendingViral phenomenon in Argentina has young people identifying themselves as animalsHow 2 men claimed an absurd record by driving an old 3-wheel car the length of AfricaBroken speaker?

Finicky zipper? Anticonsumerist Repair Cafes urge you to fix it instead of pitch itA photo captures a wall of wild horses surging through western GermanyIn Brazil’s Cerrado region, Indigenous fire practices reshape wildfire strategyPediatrics group issues new guidance on recess for the first time in 13 yearsChallenging your brain helps keep it healthy.

Here's how to do itBeing a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about itFlower gardens endure hot, dry summers better if you choose these plantsPope Leo XIV urges Spain to stop fanning flames of polarization on first papal visit in 15 yearsSolo en AP: Bajo la catedral de Notre Dame, una"excavación del siglo" halla 1.700 años de historiaIsrael says Iran launched missiles at it in first such bombardment since fragile ceasefire6 people hurt in stabbings at New York's Penn Station with a suspect in custody, authorities saysLawsuit seeks to stop the UFC fight on the White House South Lawn for Trump's birthdayDonald Trump, Knicks fan, heads back to New York to root on his teamBroadway revivals and 'Liberation' win big at the Tony Awards, hosted by PinkFrom unfilled gas tanks to fewer frills, retailers see US consumers rethink their spendingViral phenomenon in Argentina has young people identifying themselves as animalsHow 2 men claimed an absurd record by driving an old 3-wheel car the length of AfricaBroken speaker?

Finicky zipper? Anticonsumerist Repair Cafes urge you to fix it instead of pitch itA photo captures a wall of wild horses surging through western GermanyIn Brazil’s Cerrado region, Indigenous fire practices reshape wildfire strategyPediatrics group issues new guidance on recess for the first time in 13 yearsChallenging your brain helps keep it healthy.

Here's how to do itBeing a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about itFlower gardens endure hot, dry summers better if you choose these plantsPope Leo XIV urges Spain to stop fanning flames of polarization on first papal visit in 15 yearsSolo en AP: Bajo la catedral de Notre Dame, una"excavación del siglo" halla 1.700 años de historiaMultiple people were shot Saturday afternoon near a community street festival in Toledo, Ohio, police said. Officers are actively searching for suspects.

Multiple people were shot Saturday afternoon near a community street festival in Toledo, Ohio, police said. Officers are actively searching for suspects. An Associated Press investigation reveals that dozens of children who were separated under the first Trump administration have been re-separated, despite a judge’s order to reunite them.

An Associated Press investigation reveals that dozens of children who were separated under the first Trump administration have been re-separated, despite a judge’s order to reunite them. An Associated Press investigation finds a business known for tough-love boarding schools for rebellious teenagers has set its sights on a different demographic: adopted kids.

Adoptees account for an estimated 25-40% of those in residential treatment. An Associated Press investigation finds a business known for tough-love boarding schools for rebellious teenagers has set its sights on a different demographic: adopted kids. Adoptees account for an estimated 25-40% of those in residential treatment.

President Trump promised to cut electricity bills, but prices have risen instead. Many in West Virginia now face utility costs surpassing rents and mortgages. And the state’s reliance on coal-fired plants contributes to the problem.

President Trump promised to cut electricity bills, but prices have risen instead. Many in West Virginia now face utility costs surpassing rents and mortgages. And the state’s reliance on coal-fired plants contributes to the problem.

At least two dozen U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement employees and contractors have been charged with crimes since 2020 and their wrongdoing includes patterns of physical and sexual abuse, corruption and other abuses of authority, a review by The Associated Press found. At least two dozen U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement employees and contractors have been charged with crimes since 2020 and their wrongdoing includes patterns of physical and sexual abuse, corruption and other abuses of authority, a review by The Associated Press found.

After the August blast at U.S. Steel’s Clairton Coke Works, some current and former steelworkers say management’s investment decisions have left workplace safety and pollution issues to linger at a plant where operators have little margin for error. After the August blast at U.S. Steel’s Clairton Coke Works, some current and former steelworkers say management’s investment decisions have left workplace safety and pollution issues to linger at a plant where operators have little margin for error.

The U.S. Border Patrol is monitoring millions of American drivers nationwide in a secretive program to identify and detain people whose travel patterns it deems suspicious. The U.S. Border Patrol is monitoring millions of American drivers nationwide in a secretive program to identify and detain people whose travel patterns it deems suspicious.

More than 60 people have been killed since September when the U.S. military began attacking boats that the Trump administration alleges were smuggling drugs. The Associated Press interviewed dozens of residents in the Paria Peninsula, in Venezuela’s breathtaking northeastern coast from which some of the targeted boats departed.

More than 60 people have been killed since September when the U.S. military began attacking boats that the Trump administration alleges were smuggling drugs. The Associated Press interviewed dozens of residents in the Paria Peninsula, in Venezuela’s breathtaking northeastern coast from which some of the targeted boats departed.

A veteran U.S. law enforcement agent secretly tried to recruit Nicolas Maduro’s personal pilot to join a plot to capture the Venezuelan leader and deliver him into U.S. custody to face drug trafficking charges. A veteran U.S. law enforcement agent secretly tried to recruit Nicolas Maduro’s personal pilot to join a plot to capture the Venezuelan leader and deliver him into U.S. custody to face drug trafficking charges.

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers have been using a full-body restraint device called the WRAP during deportations. That continued despite concerns about safety from a watchdog division of its parent agency, the US Dept. of Homeland Security. US Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers have been using a full-body restraint device called the WRAP during deportations. That continued despite concerns about safety from a watchdog division of its parent agency, the US Dept. of Homeland Security.

In Mexico, traditionally women didn’t inherit chinampas, island farms first built by the Aztecs thousands of years ago. Today, more women are buying them and doing sustainable farming to preserve this unique ecosystem. In Mexico, traditionally women didn’t inherit chinampas, island farms first built by the Aztecs thousands of years ago.

Today, more women are buying them and doing sustainable farming to preserve this unique ecosystem. An AP investigation found more than 420 anti-science bills attacking longstanding public health protections – vaccines, milk safety and fluoride – have been introduced in statehouses across the U.S. this year. Anti-vaccine bills were the most common.

An AP investigation found more than 420 anti-science bills attacking longstanding public health protections – vaccines, milk safety and fluoride – have been introduced in statehouses across the U.S. this year. Anti-vaccine bills were the most common. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has repeatedly said “no one has died” because of his government’s decision to gut its foreign aid program.

But in Myanmar, families tell The Associated Press their loved ones have died as a direct result of the aid cuts. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has repeatedly said “no one has died” because of his government’s decision to gut its foreign aid program. But in Myanmar, families tell The Associated Press their loved ones have died as a direct result of the aid cuts.

The AP obtained tens of thousands of pages of classified and internal documents that show how U.S. companies designed and marketed systems that became the foundation for China’s digital cage. The AP obtained tens of thousands of pages of classified and internal documents that show how U.S. companies designed and marketed systems that became the foundation for China’s digital cage. The U.S. military trained him in explosives and battlefield tactics.

But after two tours in Iraq, Chris Arthur was calling for taking up arms against police and government officials in his own country. The U.S. military trained him in explosives and battlefield tactics. But after two tours in Iraq, Chris Arthur was calling for taking up arms against police and government officials in his own country.

A “sea war” is brewing off the West African nation of Gambia as desperate local fishermen attack foreign commercial fishing vessels, and each other. The fight is driven by market forces and foreign seafood appetites that are far beyond their control. A “sea war” is brewing off the West African nation of Gambia as desperate local fishermen attack foreign commercial fishing vessels, and each other.

The fight is driven by market forces and foreign seafood appetites that are far beyond their control. 0:580:390:360:420:39Steven Spielberg: ‘Disclosure Day’ isn’t science fiction | AP interview Steven Spielberg’s “Disclosure Day” returns Hollywood’s preeminent big-screen craftsman to one of his most abiding questions: Are we alone?

Coming nearly half a century after “Close Encounters of the Third Kind,” “Disclosure Day” is a grand bookend for one of the most cosmically-minded moviemakers of our time, whose dreams of extraterrestrial life have shaped all of ours. But while Spielberg grants his 1977 film was “speculative,” “Disclosure Day,” he insists, is the real deal. The 79-year-old director sat down with AP film writer Jake Coyle to discuss UAPs, empathy, Froot Loops and Westerns.

Steven Spielberg’s “Disclosure Day” returns Hollywood’s preeminent big-screen craftsman to one of his most abiding questions: Are we alone? Coming nearly half a century after “Close Encounters of the Third Kind,” “Disclosure Day” is a grand bookend for one of the most cosmically-minded moviemakers of our time, whose dreams of extraterrestrial life have shaped all of ours. But while Spielberg grants his 1977 film was “speculative,” “Disclosure Day,” he insists, is the real deal.

The 79-year-old director sat down with AP film writer Jake Coyle to discuss UAPs, empathy, Froot Loops and Westerns. Thalía says “everything sounds better in cumbia. ” The Latin pop star’s 17th studio album “Todo Suena Mejor en Cumbia” features original songs and covers. She sat down with AP entertainment journalist Leslie Ambriz to discuss the history of Latin pop crossover, her ever-evolving creative process, and how she reignited her love of cumbia after collaborating with Los Ángeles Azules.

Thalía says “everything sounds better in cumbia. ” The Latin pop star’s 17th studio album “Todo Suena Mejor en Cumbia” features original songs and covers. She sat down with AP entertainment journalist Leslie Ambriz to discuss the history of Latin pop crossover, her ever-evolving creative process, and how she reignited her love of cumbia after collaborating with Los Ángeles Azules.

Asif Ali and Saagar Shaikh are back for more “Deli Boys” as the comedy begins streaming its second season on Hulu and Disney+. The two actors sat down with Associated Press entertainment journalist Leslie Ambriz to discuss the series’ cultural references and Easter eggs. Asif Ali and Saagar Shaikh are back for more “Deli Boys” as the comedy begins streaming its second season on Hulu and Disney+.

The two actors sat down with Associated Press entertainment journalist Leslie Ambriz to discuss the series’ cultural references and Easter eggs. For 6LACK, “family is what’s cool, being vulnerable is what’s cool. ” The Grammy-nominated rapper and singer-songwriter says “Love is the New Gangsta” represents his most personal — and honest — album to date.

Now a 33-year-old father, the artist born Ricardo Valdez Valentine Jr. sat down with AP Entertainment journalist Leslie Ambriz to discuss his evolution as an artist, finding his purpose, mental health and why he’s encouraging fans to “heal from their trauma. ”For 6LACK, “family is what’s cool, being vulnerable is what’s cool. ” The Grammy-nominated rapper and singer-songwriter says “Love is the New Gangsta” represents his most personal — and honest — album to date.

Now a 33-year-old father, the artist born Ricardo Valdez Valentine Jr. sat down with AP Entertainment journalist Leslie Ambriz to discuss his evolution as an artist, finding his purpose, mental health and why he’s encouraging fans to “heal from their trauma. ”After five seasons of death, depravity and digs at the capitalistic superhero-industrial complex, “The Boys” has dropped its series finale.

But the gutsy Vought Cinematic Universe is not coming to an end, with two spinoffs on the horizon at Amazon’s Prime Video: “Vought Rising” and “The Boys: Mexico. ” AP entertainment journalists Leslie Ambriz and Cristina Jaleru spoke with Jensen Ackles and his co-stars, along with showrunner Eric Kripke, about the future of the characters and the series’ “unsettling” parallels to current events.

After five seasons of death, depravity and digs at the capitalistic superhero-industrial complex, “The Boys” has dropped its series finale. But the gutsy Vought Cinematic Universe is not coming to an end, with two spinoffs on the horizon at Amazon’s Prime Video: “Vought Rising” and “The Boys: Mexico.

” AP entertainment journalists Leslie Ambriz and Cristina Jaleru spoke with Jensen Ackles and his co-stars, along with showrunner Eric Kripke, about the future of the characters and the series’ “unsettling” parallels to current events. Pedro Pascal is taking “Baby Yoda” to the big screen in “The Mandalorian and Grogu.

” The star spoke with AP entertainment reporter Leslie Ambriz at the “Star Wars” film’s red carpet premiere about sharing the suit of his helmeted Din Djarin character with stuntmen and body doubles Lateef Crowder and Brendan Wayne. Sigourney Weaver also joins the space fantasy franchise in Jon Favreau’s film, a continuation of the Disney+ series’ adventures. Pedro Pascal is taking “Baby Yoda” to the big screen in “The Mandalorian and Grogu.

” The star spoke with AP entertainment reporter Leslie Ambriz at the “Star Wars” film’s red carpet premiere about sharing the suit of his helmeted Din Djarin character with stuntmen and body doubles Lateef Crowder and Brendan Wayne. Sigourney Weaver also joins the space fantasy franchise in Jon Favreau’s film, a continuation of the Disney+ series’ adventures.

Fans of “The Brady Bunch” can now walk through their TV memories inside the landmark Los Angeles home used for exterior shots on the hit 1970s sitcom. The modest midcentury house on Dilling Avenue in the San Fernando Valley has been designated a historic-cultural monument, and for a limited time is hosting a ticketed “Brady experience” with replicas of art, furniture and even cars used in the show.

Fans of “The Brady Bunch” can now walk through their TV memories inside the landmark Los Angeles home used for exterior shots on the hit 1970s sitcom. The modest midcentury house on Dilling Avenue in the San Fernando Valley has been designated a historic-cultural monument, and for a limited time is hosting a ticketed “Brady experience” with replicas of art, furniture and even cars used in the show.

The surviving members of The Beach Boys — Mike Love, Al Jardine and Bruce Johnston — reunited at the iconic Capitol Records building in Los Angeles to celebrate the 60th anniversary of “Pet Sounds,” the landmark album that was released May 16, 1966. In this interview with Associated Press entertainment journalist Liam McEwan, the trio discuss the making of the album, reflect on the genius of bandmate Brian Wilson — and share how the record changed their lives.

The surviving members of The Beach Boys — Mike Love, Al Jardine and Bruce Johnston — reunited at the iconic Capitol Records building in Los Angeles to celebrate the 60th anniversary of “Pet Sounds,” the landmark album that was released May 16, 1966. In this interview with Associated Press entertainment journalist Liam McEwan, the trio discuss the making of the album, reflect on the genius of bandmate Brian Wilson — and share how the record changed their lives.

The 79th Cannes Film Festival launched on Tuesday, marking the start of 12 days of nonstop premieres that will culminate May 23 with the presentation of the prestigious Palme d’Or. The French Riviera festival began with a tribute to Peter Jackson. The task of declaring the festival officially open fell to the 88-year-old Jane Fonda and Gong Li, the Chinese-Singaporean actor. The nine-member jury is being presided over by Park Chan-wook.

Other jury members include Chloé Zhao, Stellan Skarsgård, Ruth Negga and Demi Moore. James Franco was an unexpected guest at the opening ceremony. The 79th Cannes Film Festival launched on Tuesday, marking the start of 12 days of nonstop premieres that will culminate May 23 with the presentation of the prestigious Palme d’Or. The French Riviera festival began with a tribute to Peter Jackson.

The task of declaring the festival officially open fell to the 88-year-old Jane Fonda and Gong Li, the Chinese-Singaporean actor. The nine-member jury is being presided over by Park Chan-wook. Other jury members include Chloé Zhao, Stellan Skarsgård, Ruth Negga and Demi Moore. James Franco was an unexpected guest at the opening ceremony.

Ziggy Marley is looking to the “Brightside. ” The Grammy-winning 57-year-old musician focused his ninth solo studio album on optimism and mental health, along with nods to legacy. He spoke with AP entertainment editor about using a nontraditional 432Hz tuning while recording at his newly constructed Rebel Lion Studio, honoring his father and tradition while exploring new musical paths, and performing live — with a “Brightside” tour beginning in Arizona in June. Ziggy Marley is looking to the “Brightside.

” The Grammy-winning 57-year-old musician focused his ninth solo studio album on optimism and mental health, along with nods to legacy. He spoke with AP entertainment editor about using a nontraditional 432Hz tuning while recording at his newly constructed Rebel Lion Studio, honoring his father and tradition while exploring new musical paths, and performing live — with a “Brightside” tour beginning in Arizona in June.

With an album on the way, Shania Twain is hosting the Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 17. AP music editor Maria Sherman spoke with the 60-year-old country star about the host gig, women in country music, and her upcoming new music — which she says is “a story all reflecting on my youth. ”With an album on the way, Shania Twain is hosting the Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 17.

AP music editor Maria Sherman spoke with the 60-year-old country star about the host gig, women in country music, and her upcoming new music — which she says is “a story all reflecting on my youth. ”The Irish hip-hop group Kneecap recorded their second album “Fenian” while dealing with a legal battle. Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, known as Mo Chara, faced terror-related charges for allegedly displaying a Hezbollah flag during a London concert.

The case was dismissed, and the experience inspired tracks on the album. Mo Chara, Móglaí Bap, and DJ Próvaí sat down with AP entertainment journalist Sian Watson to discuss the album’s creation, their energetic live shows, and plans to tour the U.S.The Irish hip-hop group Kneecap recorded their second album “Fenian” while dealing with a legal battle. Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, known as Mo Chara, faced terror-related charges for allegedly displaying a Hezbollah flag during a London concert.

The case was dismissed, and the experience inspired tracks on the album. Mo Chara, Móglaí Bap, and DJ Próvaí sat down with AP entertainment journalist Sian Watson to discuss the album’s creation, their energetic live shows, and plans to tour the U.S.Get your heart pumpin’. She’ll make you “Sweat.

” Such is the promise sung by the artist known as Melanie C, or Mel C and Sporty Spice of the game-changing ‘90s girl group Spice Girls, in the lead single from her ninth album of the same name. Eight or so years ago, Melanie C began deejaying, reinvigorating her love of rave and dance music — early loves that predate her girl group days.

She sat down with AP music editor Maria Sherman to discuss the “Sweat” recording process, dance floor therapy and learning to embrace her Sporty Spice legacy. Get your heart pumpin’. She’ll make you “Sweat. ” Such is the promise sung by the artist known as Melanie C, or Mel C and Sporty Spice of the game-changing ‘90s girl group Spice Girls, in the lead single from her ninth album of the same name.

Eight or so years ago, Melanie C began deejaying, reinvigorating her love of rave and dance music — early loves that predate her girl group days. She sat down with AP music editor Maria Sherman to discuss the “Sweat” recording process, dance floor therapy and learning to embrace her Sporty Spice legacy.

Ten years after Prince’s death, his first wife Mayte Jannell Garcia has relaunched the Live 4 Love charity that she and the pop star first established after the 1996 death of their infant child. The performer and teacher sat down with AP entertainment editor Ryan Pearson in Hollywood before her Glam Slam fundraising event to discuss keeping his legacy alive, spirituality, the songs he wrote for and about her, and plans for two films: a documentary about Prince’s philanthropy and a feature adaptation of her 2017 memoir.

She also looks back at Prince’s rivalry with Michael Jackson and shares her thoughts on the Ezra Edelman docuseries project about the pop star that was shelved by Netflix after complaints from Prince’s estate. Ten years after Prince’s death, his first wife Mayte Jannell Garcia has relaunched the Live 4 Love charity that she and the pop star first established after the 1996 death of their infant child.

The performer and teacher sat down with AP entertainment editor Ryan Pearson in Hollywood before her Glam Slam fundraising event to discuss keeping his legacy alive, spirituality, the songs he wrote for and about her, and plans for two films: a documentary about Prince’s philanthropy and a feature adaptation of her 2017 memoir. She also looks back at Prince’s rivalry with Michael Jackson and shares her thoughts on the Ezra Edelman docuseries project about the pop star that was shelved by Netflix after complaints from Prince’s estate.

David Byrne sits down with Associated Press entertainment journalist Liam McEwan backstage at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival to discuss the surge of younger fans discovering his work, his creative process, and the unpredictability of hits like “Burning Down the House. ” The 73-year-old former Talking Heads frontman reflects on a recently-abandoned music project, failing at watercolor painting — and feeling “incredibly lucky” to keep doing what he loves.

David Byrne sits down with Associated Press entertainment journalist Liam McEwan backstage at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival to discuss the surge of younger fans discovering his work, his creative process, and the unpredictability of hits like “Burning Down the House. ” The 73-year-old former Talking Heads frontman reflects on a recently-abandoned music project, failing at watercolor painting — and feeling “incredibly lucky” to keep doing what he loves.

Ranbir Kapoor says that while he doesn’t love the promotion side of his job, he’s happy to do it for “Ramayana. ” The Indian star leads an ambitious new two-part film epic aiming to share the sacred Hindu stories with audiences around the world. Ranbir Kapoor says that while he doesn’t love the promotion side of his job, he’s happy to do it for “Ramayana.

” The Indian star leads an ambitious new two-part film epic aiming to share the sacred Hindu stories with audiences around the world. Riz Ahmed says he went on a journey of self-acceptance while creating and starring in “Bait. ” The Oscar-winning actor sat down with Associated Press entertainment journalist Leslie Ambriz to chat about the new Prime Video series.

It follows a struggling British-Pakistani actor named Shah Latif who becomes the center of James Bond casting rumors after he’s photographed leaving an audition. As life begins to imitate art, he faces an existential crisis around identity, culture and self-confidence. Riz Ahmed says he went on a journey of self-acceptance while creating and starring in “Bait. ” The Oscar-winning actor sat down with Associated Press entertainment journalist Leslie Ambriz to chat about the new Prime Video series.

It follows a struggling British-Pakistani actor named Shah Latif who becomes the center of James Bond casting rumors after he’s photographed leaving an audition. As life begins to imitate art, he faces an existential crisis around identity, culture and self-confidence. Ryan Gosling didn’t set off on his latest space odyssey in just a boring astronaut suit.

The 45-year-old star of “Project Hail Mary” credits his kids — and inspiration from Val Kilmer — for his stylish astro-nerd look in the sci-fi film. He sat down at NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory to speak with AP entertainment journalist Leslie Ambriz alongside co-star Sandra Hüller, directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, writer Drew Goddard and book author Andy Weir.

In the movie, opening Friday in U.S. theatres, Gosling portrays a science teacher sent on a mission to save Earth from a dying sun. Ryan Gosling didn’t set off on his latest space odyssey in just a boring astronaut suit. The 45-year-old star of “Project Hail Mary” credits his kids — and inspiration from Val Kilmer — for his stylish astro-nerd look in the sci-fi film.

He sat down at NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory to speak with AP entertainment journalist Leslie Ambriz alongside co-star Sandra Hüller, directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, writer Drew Goddard and book author Andy Weir. In the movie, opening Friday in U.S. theatres, Gosling portrays a science teacher sent on a mission to save Earth from a dying sun. Eleven months after its release, Ryan Coogler’s “Sinners” heads into the Oscars on March 15 with a record-breaking 16 nominations.

The vampire epic is competing for best picture, best director and best screenplay, in many craft categories and in multiple acting categories including a nod for double-duty star Michael B. Jordan. Here’s a look back at the film’s journey to the 98th Academy Awards. Eleven months after its release, Ryan Coogler’s “Sinners” heads into the Oscars on March 15 with a record-breaking 16 nominations.

The vampire epic is competing for best picture, best director and best screenplay, in many craft categories and in multiple acting categories including a nod for double-duty star Michael B. Jordan. Here’s a look back at the film’s journey to the 98th Academy Awards. Jafar Panahi still plans to return home after the Oscars on March 15.

The Iranian filmmaker heads to the Academy Awards with two nominations for “It Was Just An Accident,” in the international film and screenplay categories. He sat down with Associated Press entertainment journalist Leslie Ambriz in early February, before the Iran war began, to talk about the intersection of art and politics, his belief in the Iranian people, and how his film starring Vahid Mobasseri was informed by his time in prison.

Jafar Panahi still plans to return home after the Oscars on March 15. The Iranian filmmaker heads to the Academy Awards with two nominations for “It Was Just An Accident,” in the international film and screenplay categories.

He sat down with Associated Press entertainment journalist Leslie Ambriz in early February, before the Iran war began, to talk about the intersection of art and politics, his belief in the Iranian people, and how his film starring Vahid Mobasseri was informed by his time in prison. Speaking backstage at the Kia Forum during a stop on their ‘THIS IS FOR’ World Tour, TWICE sit down with Associated Press entertainment journalist Liam McEwan to reflect on a decade together — and the journey still unfolding.

Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu open up about their anniversary release, “TEN: The Story Goes On,” featuring solo tracks from every member for the first time. The group also speaks about their evolving definitions of success, how comebacks come together through group chats and meetings, balancing solo ambitions and subunits, and pushing forward creatively without repeating themselves. They also discuss contributing “Takedown” to the Netflix hit “KPop Demon Hunters.

”Speaking backstage at the Kia Forum during a stop on their ‘THIS IS FOR’ World Tour, TWICE sit down with Associated Press entertainment journalist Liam McEwan to reflect on a decade together — and the journey still unfolding. Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu open up about their anniversary release, “TEN: The Story Goes On,” featuring solo tracks from every member for the first time.

The group also speaks about their evolving definitions of success, how comebacks come together through group chats and meetings, balancing solo ambitions and subunits, and pushing forward creatively without repeating themselves. They also discuss contributing “Takedown” to the Netflix hit “KPop Demon Hunters. ”The new Gorillaz album “The Mountain” is the most personal to date for band co-creators Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett.

The two sit down with Associated Press entertainment journalist Liam McEwan to discuss their creative process, the virtual band’s return and the role of collaboration in shaping the project. As the album launches alongside an eight-minute music video/short film, “The Mountain, The Moon Cave and The Sad God,” Albarn and Hewlett discuss the mythology of the Gorillaz animated universe — including characters 2-D, Murdoc, Russel, and Noodle — and how that lore has evolved over time.

The new Gorillaz album “The Mountain” is the most personal to date for band co-creators Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett. The two sit down with Associated Press entertainment journalist Liam McEwan to discuss their creative process, the virtual band’s return and the role of collaboration in shaping the project.

As the album launches alongside an eight-minute music video/short film, “The Mountain, The Moon Cave and The Sad God,” Albarn and Hewlett discuss the mythology of the Gorillaz animated universe — including characters 2-D, Murdoc, Russel, and Noodle — and how that lore has evolved over time. At 800 episodes and 37 seasons, “The Simpsons” remains a cultural juggernaut that refuses to age.

In this exclusive set of interviews, the architects of Springfield reflect on the journey to becoming one of the most influential and enduring television series of all time. Creator Matt Groening and longtime showrunners Al Jean, and Matt Selman speak with Associated Press entertainment journalist Liam McEwan about the secrets behind the animated show’s nearly four-decade run — from evolving characters and legendary guest stars to the “accidental” predictions that have become internet legend.

Bart Simpson voice actor Nancy Cartwright takes viewers inside a recording session, revealing how playing a 10-year-old boy for nearly 40 years has become inseparable from her own identity. Animator David Silverman revisits his original sketches that transformed rough ideas into iconic moments, while principal composer Kara Talve offers a rare look inside a live scoring session. At 800 episodes and 37 seasons, “The Simpsons” remains a cultural juggernaut that refuses to age.

In this exclusive set of interviews, the architects of Springfield reflect on the journey to becoming one of the most influential and enduring television series of all time. Creator Matt Groening and longtime showrunners Al Jean, and Matt Selman speak with Associated Press entertainment journalist Liam McEwan about the secrets behind the animated show’s nearly four-decade run — from evolving characters and legendary guest stars to the “accidental” predictions that have become internet legend.

Bart Simpson voice actor Nancy Cartwright takes viewers inside a recording session, revealing how playing a 10-year-old boy for nearly 40 years has become inseparable from her own identity. Animator David Silverman revisits his original sketches that transformed rough ideas into iconic moments, while principal composer Kara Talve offers a rare look inside a live scoring session. Sean Astin says he is happy to be at the head of the actors union at a vital moment.

The 54-year-old actor from “The Lord of the Rings” films is the new president of the the actors union SAG-AFTRA and will be leading the group as it begins contract talks with studios that last time led to a long strike. In an interview, Astin tells AP entertainment journalist Andrew Dalton that the union’s negotiators can’t give up any of the ground they earned during the 2023 strike, including higher wages and artificial intelligence protections.

Sean Astin says he is happy to be at the head of the actors union at a vital moment. The 54-year-old actor from “The Lord of the Rings” films is the new president of the the actors union SAG-AFTRA and will be leading the group as it begins contract talks with studios that last time led to a long strike.

In an interview, Astin tells AP entertainment journalist Andrew Dalton that the union’s negotiators can’t give up any of the ground they earned during the 2023 strike, including higher wages and artificial intelligence protections. As “Bridgerton” enters its fairytale era in season four with a masquerade ball meet-cute, AP entertainment journalist Hilary Fox sat down with the cast of the steamy Netflix hit to discuss their own Cinderella moments, being spotted by fans and sex scenes.

With the focus on Luke Thompson’s Benedict and the mysterious Sophie, played by newcomer Yerin Ha, returning stars include Hannah Dodd, Luke Newton and Claudia Jessie as the Ton’s Bridgerton siblings Francesca, Colin and Eloise. As “Bridgerton” enters its fairytale era in season four with a masquerade ball meet-cute, AP entertainment journalist Hilary Fox sat down with the cast of the steamy Netflix hit to discuss their own Cinderella moments, being spotted by fans and sex scenes.

With the focus on Luke Thompson’s Benedict and the mysterious Sophie, played by newcomer Yerin Ha, returning stars include Hannah Dodd, Luke Newton and Claudia Jessie as the Ton’s Bridgerton siblings Francesca, Colin and Eloise. When Tunisian writer and director Kaouther Ben Hania first heard Hind Rajab’s voice, she knew that she had to tell her story. The child’s call to the Palestinian Red Crescent went viral in 2024 and became a symbol of innocent lives lost in Gaza.

Ben Hania and actor Saja Kilani spoke with AP entertainment journalist Leslie Ambriz about the difficult task of blending reality with narrative as they sought to bring Hind’s story to the cinema. When Tunisian writer and director Kaouther Ben Hania first heard Hind Rajab’s voice, she knew that she had to tell her story. The child’s call to the Palestinian Red Crescent went viral in 2024 and became a symbol of innocent lives lost in Gaza.

Ben Hania and actor Saja Kilani spoke with AP entertainment journalist Leslie Ambriz about the difficult task of blending reality with narrative as they sought to bring Hind’s story to the cinema. One year after the Palisades Fire destroyed his family’s longtime home in Malibu, Calif.

, Cary Elwes is looking back — at a four-decade film and TV career that includes “The Princess Bride,” “Liar Liar,” “Days of Thunder,” “Glory” and “Robin Hood: Men In Tights” — as well as forward, with the new movie “Dead Man’s Wire” hitting theaters this weekend. The 63-year-old actor sat down with AP entertainment editor Ryan Pearson to reflect on the “Malibu Strong” mentality as his community rebuilds, not overthinking his characters, and his relationships with the Hollywood legends he’s befriended along the way, from Mel Brooks to Tom Cruise.

This interview was conducted before Rob Reiner’s death. One year after the Palisades Fire destroyed his family’s longtime home in Malibu, Calif. , Cary Elwes is looking back — at a four-decade film and TV career that includes “The Princess Bride,” “Liar Liar,” “Days of Thunder,” “Glory” and “Robin Hood: Men In Tights” — as well as forward, with the new movie “Dead Man’s Wire” hitting theaters this weekend.

The 63-year-old actor sat down with AP entertainment editor Ryan Pearson to reflect on the “Malibu Strong” mentality as his community rebuilds, not overthinking his characters, and his relationships with the Hollywood legends he’s befriended along the way, from Mel Brooks to Tom Cruise. This interview was conducted before Rob Reiner’s death.

Tobias Forge, the creative force behind the Grammy-winning Swedish rock band GHOST, sits down virtually with Associated Press entertainment journalist Liam McEwan to discuss the evolution of his ‘Papa’ frontman alter-egos, his songwriting process and the expansive lore that defines GHOST’s identity. Forge also opens up about trusting his musical instincts, his favorite instruments, and how storytelling, mythology, and music continue to shape the band’s ever-evolving world.

Tobias Forge, the creative force behind the Grammy-winning Swedish rock band GHOST, sits down virtually with Associated Press entertainment journalist Liam McEwan to discuss the evolution of his ‘Papa’ frontman alter-egos, his songwriting process and the expansive lore that defines GHOST’s identity. Forge also opens up about trusting his musical instincts, his favorite instruments, and how storytelling, mythology, and music continue to shape the band’s ever-evolving world.

Tony Kanal is looking back at No Doubt’s journey from Orange County to Las Vegas — and what fans can expect from the band’s upcoming residency at Sphere. Kanal sat down with Associated Press entertainment journalist Liam McEwan to discuss the band’s early gigs, rehearsal process and rapid rise to fame.

He also opens up about their musical evolution across landmark albums like “Tragic Kingdom” and “Rock Steady,” as well as the emotions surrounding their 2024 Coachella reunion and what it meant to reunite on such a massive stage. The Sphere residency begins in May. Tony Kanal is looking back at No Doubt’s journey from Orange County to Las Vegas — and what fans can expect from the band’s upcoming residency at Sphere.

Kanal sat down with Associated Press entertainment journalist Liam McEwan to discuss the band’s early gigs, rehearsal process and rapid rise to fame. He also opens up about their musical evolution across landmark albums like “Tragic Kingdom” and “Rock Steady,” as well as the emotions surrounding their 2024 Coachella reunion and what it meant to reunite on such a massive stage. The Sphere residency begins in May.

Singer-songwriter Ami Taf Ra and composer-saxophonist Kamasi Washington had watched all the television they could when locked down in the early days of the pandemic. So the couple started reading Khalil Gibran’s “The Prophet” out loud to each other — launching a creative journey that resulted in Ami Taf Ra’s debut album, “The Prophet and The Madman.

” They sat down with AP entertainment editor Ryan Pearson to talk about their meeting at a New York City jazz club and their musical and personal partnership. Singer-songwriter Ami Taf Ra and composer-saxophonist Kamasi Washington had watched all the television they could when locked down in the early days of the pandemic.

So the couple started reading Khalil Gibran’s “The Prophet” out loud to each other — launching a creative journey that resulted in Ami Taf Ra’s debut album, “The Prophet and The Madman. ” They sat down with AP entertainment editor Ryan Pearson to talk about their meeting at a New York City jazz club and their musical and personal partnership.





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