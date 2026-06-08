The victims ranged in age from 14 to 61, with most in their early 20s.

by ALEXX ALTMAN-DEVILBISS | The National News DeskFirst responders help a woman who was injured the mass shooting that left 12 people injured at the Old West End Festival at the Agnes Reynolds Jackson Arboretum in Toledo on Saturday, June 6, 2026.

said officers responded at 5:37 p.m. to reports of a shooting near the Old West End Festival in the area of Delaware and Glenwood avenues. When officers arrived, they found multiple victims suffering from gunshot wounds, according to police. Police investigate where multiple people were shot at a community festival at Agnes Reynolds Jackson Arboretum Saturday, June 6, 2026, in Toledo, Ohio.

, Toledo Deputy Police Chief Joe Heffernan said it appeared that at least two people fired weapons and were "probably shooting at each other.

" The victims ranged in age from 14 to 61, with most in their early 20s. Fire Chief Allison Armstrong said road closures and heavy traffic leaving the festival made it difficult for emergency crews to reach hospitals, but all victims were transported within an hour. Two victims were initially listed in critical condition.

However, police said Sunday that all 12 victims were in stable condition and continuing to improve.

"Investigators continue to make progress and are following multiple leads," police said. Authorities are urging festivalgoers to come forward with photos or videos that may have captured images of the suspects. Days before Alabama is scheduled to execute death row inmate Jeffery Lee using nitrogen hypoxia, a group opposed to the state's execution practices is directingRESILIENT HOUSTON. FLORIDA ALABAMA TRANSPORTATION PLANNING ORGANIZATION SURVEY.

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NBC 15 LawCall is a live, weekly, thirty-minute legal call-in show, on the air each Sunday at 10:30 PM, hosted by local personal injuryA Jefferson County school employee was arrested on a sexual-based offense Wednesday. According to jail records and court documents 43-year-old Crystal Veronica RFOLEY, Ala. -- A man was shot and killed Friday evening in Foley, and a suspect has been detained and is expected to face a murder charge, according to the Bal





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