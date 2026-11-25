Chicago police are looking for a suspect who pickpocketed and punched a passenger on a CTA Red Line train in Englewood.

Chicago police are searching for a suspect who robbed and punched a passenger on a CTA Red Line train in Englewood. What we know: According to a community alert from police, the suspect walked up to another passenger riding the Red Line train near 63rd Street and took property out of the victim's pocket.

Police released surveillance images of the suspect and described him as a roughly 20-year-old Black man standing roughly 5-foot-10 and weighing 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing black pants and a black jacket over a white hoodie. Police have not specified what property was stolen from the passenger's pocket or whether he needed medical attention after being punched.

Also read Police search for suspect in CTA platform attack that injured woman

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Mass Transit Detectives at 745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip atChicago police have sent at least four other community alerts out for suspects who committed recent crimes on CTA property:Chicago police are asking the public for help identifying a suspect who attacked a woman on a CTA platform in the Loop earlier this month.last week. Riders can report concerns on any CTA train, bus or platform through the app or by texting 313-9015.

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Reports go to trained staff who review them, ask for more information if needed and send them to the appropriate emergency or non-emergency team. Ride Safe is part of a broader transit safety plan that includes a new Office of Transit Safety and Experience, a chief transit safety officer and a Coordinated Safety Response Council with representatives from transit and social service agencies, law enforcement and organized labor.