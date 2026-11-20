King County Sheriff and WSP seek public help locating 16-year-old Alexandra Alvarez, last seen in Auburn. She may have taken an Uber to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport after communicating online.

The King County Sheriff's Office and the Washington State Patrol (WSP) are jointly requesting the public's assistance in locating 16-year-old Alexandra "Bella" Alvarez. Authorities indicate that the teenager may have traveled from Auburn to the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport using an Uber service. This urgent appeal for information comes as her parents express concern over her recent online interactions.

Tracking Digital Connections

Alvarez's family believes the teen was actively communicating with an unknown individual through the popular online video game Fortnite. This digital connection is a primary factor in the ongoing investigation into her whereabouts. Investigators are treating the potential influence of this online contact as a critical lead in determining why she left home.

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Physical Description

Alvarez stands 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds. She has distinctive brown hair and brown eyes that can help the public identify her. Authorities have shared these specific physical details to ensure accurate recognition if she is sighted.

Clothing Details

The last confirmed sighting of Alvarez noted she was wearing a brown shirt and brown sweatpants. Her footwear at the time consisted of black fuzzy boots. Witnesses are urged to remember these specific clothing items when reviewing their observations or security footage.

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Travel Patterns

The search area focuses heavily on transportation hubs connecting Auburn to the airport. The theory that she utilized a ride-share service like Uber suggests she may have reached the airport quickly. This detail helps narrow the geographic scope for the King County Sheriff's Office and the WSP.

Public Action Required

Residents are asked to remain vigilant and report any sightings immediately to law enforcement. The combination of her age, the mode of transport, and the digital context creates a unique profile for this missing person case. Public cooperation is essential for her safe return.