Police Search for Man Who Burned Veteran Grave Markers and Flags in Levittown Cemetery

Troy Moore, 27, allegedly burned veteran grave markers and flags at a cemetery in Levittown, Pennsylvania. Police say he was intoxicated and claimed he was 'having fun.' He was released after sobering up and is now wanted on multiple charges.

Police in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, are actively searching for 27-year-old Troy Moore after he allegedly burned veteran grave markers and flags at a cemetery in Levittown.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, June 2, around 11 p.m., when a Bristol Township police officer responded to the cemetery near Emilie United Methodist Church on the 7300 block of New Falls Road. The officer arrived to find a small fire under a tree and several burning items, including flags and veteran grave markers. Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames. The officer then spotted Moore near gravestones in another part of the cemetery, carrying flags and grave pieces.

Despite repeated commands to drop the items and a Taser drawn, Moore eventually complied after several seconds. He appeared intoxicated, slurring his speech and smelling of alcohol. When asked why he started the fire, Moore reportedly said, I'm just having fun, before rambling about family arguments. Moore, who is unhoused, was placed in a holding cell for about eight hours until sober, then released without being formally processed.

He is now wanted on charges including institutional vandalism of a place of worship, criminal mischief, mutilation of a flag, disorderly conduct, and public drunkenness. Police believe Moore may be in lower Bucks County, potentially in camps, or could have moved to Philadelphia. The community has expressed outrage and sadness over the desecration of veteran memorials. Albert Burgess, a groundskeeper at the cemetery for over 60 years, described cleaning the soot-covered flag standards and restoring them.

He noted that the damage was extensive but that he had prepared the standards to be reinstalled with new flags. The incident has drawn attention to the broader issue of respect for military service and memorials. Local veterans organizations have offered support and called for increased surveillance at cemeteries. The Bristol Township Police Department urges anyone with information on Moore's whereabouts to come forward.

The case highlights the ongoing challenges of protecting sacred spaces and holding individuals accountable for acts of vandalism. Meanwhile, officials are reviewing procedures for handling intoxicated suspects to ensure proper processing and prevent premature release. The legal system will determine the appropriate consequences for Moore if apprehended, including potential felony charges. The community remains vigilant, and efforts to preserve the dignity of veterans' final resting places continue.

In the aftermath, memorial services and volunteer clean-up days have been organized to restore the cemetery and honor those who served. This incident serves as a somber reminder of the fragility of public memorials and the importance of community solidarity in times of distress





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