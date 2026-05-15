Police Search for Male Suspect in Lower Swatara Township, DUI Checkpoints in Harrisburg, Memorial Fountain Strikes, Lancaster Shooting, and Traffic Backups

Police in Lower Swatara Township are searching for a male suspect who stole from vehicles and entered a person's home. Pennsylvania Capitol police coordinated a multi-agency DUI checkpoint in Harrisburg, and locals in Chambersburg are frustrated with the memorial fountain strikes. An 18-year-old Lancaster Township resident is heading to court after reportedly mutilating a boy's jaw and shattering his teeth during a shooting. A multi-car crash has backed up traffic heading toward Harrisburg from Cumberland County.

Police are searching for a male who they say stole from vehicles and entered a person's home in Lower Swatara Township earlier this week. The male was caught on video stealing from the Shopes Gardens neighborhood and the Rosedale Complex neighborhood on Monday, police said.

The incidents occurred between 3:30-5 a.m. He also entered the garage of a home using a garage door open that he found in one of the vehicles, police said. Police are asking locals to check their security cameras from Monday morning for any footage of the male. Pennsylvania Capitol police coordinated a multi-agency DUI checkpoint in Harrisburg over the weekend that ended with 13 arrests being made, police data shows.

Locals in Chambersburg said they're frustrated with how many times the memorial fountain has been struck by drivers. And they want to see change, but nothing seems to be done. A Lancaster Township 18-year-old is heading to court after reportedly mutilating a boy's jaw and shattering his teeth during a shooting in October. A multi-car crash has backed up traffic heading toward Harrisburg from Cumberland County and commuters are encouraged to plan accordingly. The crash came in around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday





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Police Search Suspect Lower Swatara Township Shopes Gardens Neighborhood Rosedale Complex Neighborhood Garage Door Security Cameras DUI Checkpoint Memorial Fountain Strikes Lancaster Shooting Traffic Backups Harrisburg Cumberland County

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