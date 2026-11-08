Police are searching for a homicide suspect after a man was fatally shot during an altercation in Salt Lake City.Officers with the Salt Lake City Police Departm

Officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department are searching for a homicide suspect after a man was fatally shot during an altercation in Salt Lake City on Nov. 7, 2026.

Police are searching for a homicide suspect after a man was fatally shot during an altercation in Salt Lake City. Officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department were called to a reported shooting near 475 West 600 South at about 10 a.m. Saturday. They said it was reported that a verbal altercation escalated into a shooting. A 34-year-old man was transported to the hospital, where he was declared deceased.

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His identity has not been released.

“We don't have any suspect information to share with the public just yet,” Lt. Kevin Blue said. The suspect was not in custody, and detectives were working to identify the person, he said.

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“You don't really see that type of stuff happen out here in Utah,” Choi said. “I feel like especially in Salt Lake, I don't hear too much about shooting. ”The suspect fled the scene and has not yet been taken into custody. SLCPD officials said they "are working all angles we can to identify who the suspect is.

"Detectives are expected to remain at the scene gathering and processing evidence until about 1 p.m.“it's definitely a little bit unnerving knowing that there's just a gunman roaming around the city, but I trust the police and just hope that things will be okay,” he said. Lake Powell has risen more than 21 feet since it hit a historic low in mid-September, making for one of the most remarkable late-season recoveries in years.

TheA Box Elder County deputy, who ran an unsuccessful campaign for sheriff, has gone public with a new allegation against outgoing Sheriff Kevin Potter who was driPolice are searching for a homicide suspect after a man was fatally shot during an altercation in Salt Lake City. Officers with the Salt Lake City Police DepartmA shelter-in-place order was lifted 12 hours after shots were allegedly fired inside a Salt Lake City home.

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