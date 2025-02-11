Police Search for Fleeing Suspect After Teen Girl Shot Dead in Houston Car

A 16-year-old girl was fatally shot inside a car in north Houston early Tuesday morning. Police are searching for a young man who fled the scene after the shooting. Two other young men who were in the car with the victim remain at the scene and are cooperating with investigators.

Investigators said three young men were inside the car with the 16-year-old girl during the shooting. Two of them stuck around, but one reportedly fled the scene. Police are looking for a young man who they say fled after a 16-year-old girl was shot to death in north Houston early Tuesday morning. The shooting happened just after 3 a.m. on W. Gulf Bank Road, just west of the Hardy Toll Road, according to Houston police.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a girl in the front passenger seat of a car who had been shot. \Investigators said there were three young men in the car with the victim during the shooting. Lt. J.P. Horelica said they're young adults -- just a bit older than the victim. So far, investigators say the witnesses are giving conflicting information about what happened. At last check, all they knew for sure was that the girl was shot inside of the car. \This tragic incident follows another recent case of a 14-year-old fatally stabbed while walking to school in New York City. These events highlight the concerning trend of violence affecting communities, particularly young people. As investigations continue in both cases, authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward





