Philadelphia police have issued an arrest warrant for a 17-year-old suspect wanted in connection with a deadly incident in Kensington last week.

from WED 10:00 PM EST until THU 10:00 PM EST, Coastal Atlantic County, Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Cape May County, Kent County, Inland Sussex County, Delaware Beaches Countyuntil FRI 3:00 AM EST, Coastal Atlantic County, Cape May County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Cumberland County, Atlantic County, Southeastern Burlington County, Kent Countyfrom THU 4:00 AM EST until FRI 1:00 AM EST, Lehigh County, Berks County, Lower Bucks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Northampton County, Upper Bucks County, Western Montgomery County, Philadelphia County, Eastern Montgomery County, Western Chester County, Somerset County, Camden County, Ocean County, Salem County, Northwestern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Mercer County, Southeastern Burlington County, Hunterdon County, Warren County, Gloucester County, New Castle County Philadelphia police have issued an arrest warrant for a 17-year-old boy wanted in connection with a deadly incident in Kensington.

Authorities warn that the suspect is considered armed and dangerous and urge anyone who sees him to call 911 immediately. Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help to find a 17-year-old suspect wanted in connection with a homicide in Kensington last week. According to the Philadelphia Police Department’s Homicide Unit, an arrest warrant has been issued for Tylen Thomas.

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Investigators say Thomas is wanted in connection with a homicide that occurred on Thursday, Nov. 19, at approximately 4:30 p.m. on the 2900 block of Amber Street. Police describe Thomas as a Black male, approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. Authorities warn that Thomas should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him is urged not to approach him and to call 911 immediately.

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Anyone with information regarding Thomas’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 or 215-686-3335. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling or texting 215-686-TIPS .