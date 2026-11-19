Police Scotland confirms active investigation into allegations that Jeffrey Epstein and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor trafficked women on the Balmoral estate, marking a significant development in ongoing legal scrutiny.

Police Scotland has publicly confirmed that an active investigation is underway regarding allegations that convicted child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor were involved in the trafficking of women on the Balmoral estate. Chief Constable Jo Farrell stated that the force is currently examining specific information received from various parties to determine the appropriate course of action. This marks the first time law enforcement has officially acknowledged that the probe includes serious accusations of trafficking involving the former Duke of York and the late financier at the royal property in Aberdeenshire.

Investigation Scope and Police Statement

Detectives from Police Scotland, identified as the largest police force in the United Kingdom outside of London, verified that they received detailed information concerning activities at the King's Balmoral estate. Chief Constable Jo Farrell addressed the media by stating, "We're examining information that we've received from parties and we will progress that and determine what action needs to be taken." When asked directly if the investigation centers on the trafficking of women on the Balmoral estate involving Jeffrey Epstein and the former Prince Andrew, she confirmed that the allegations were part of the data under review.

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A spokesman for Police Scotland emphasized that all enquiries are evidence-led and placed the needs of victim survivors at the heart of the process. The force described the current stage of the inquiry as very early, noting that active enquiries are ongoing but have not yet reached a point where definitive conclusions can be drawn. This statement underscores the cautious and methodical approach being adopted by the authorities as they assess the validity and scope of the claims.

Historical Context and Epstein Allegations

The allegations at the center of this probe are tied to a photograph believed to have been taken at Balmoral in 1999, showing Jeffrey Epstein and convicted child sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell. It is understood that they were guests of former Prince Andrew during that period, an event that has drawn significant scrutiny in recent years. The presence of these individuals on the royal estate has been a focal point of legal and public interest, particularly as more details emerge regarding the social circles and interactions of the former Duke of York.

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The investigation also connects to broader claims made by Virginia Giuffre, a sex-trafficking victim who died in April of last year. Giuffre alleged that she was forced to have sexual encounters with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, including when she was 17 years old. These claims were part of a civil sexual-assault case that resulted in a multi-million dollar settlement in 2022, despite Mountbatten-Windsor's denial that he had ever met Giuffre. The controversy has had lasting repercussions for the royal family and its standing in the public eye.

Royal Response and Institutional Changes

In response to the mounting pressure and revelations about his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, King Charles stripped his brother of royal titles and honors last year. Buckingham Palace announced that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor would no longer be known as Prince Andrew and would vacate his home at Royal Lodge in Windsor. He subsequently moved to the Royal Family's Sandringham Estate in Norfolk. The King's decision was deemed necessary by the Palace, notwithstanding the continued denial of allegations by his brother.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, on his 66th birthday in February, was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office. This arrest followed allegations that he shared sensitive information with Jeffrey Epstein during his tenure as the UK's trade envoy. He was interviewed under caution and later released under investigation. The former Duke of York maintains his innocence and denies any wrongdoing, with the police probe continuing to unfold.

National Policing Coordination and Next Steps

The National Police Chiefs' Council (NPCC) confirmed that forces including the Metropolitan Police, Thames Valley Police, and Surrey Police are conducting live investigations linked to the release of Epstein files. The NPCC stated that identifying further potential offending, suspects, victims, or witnesses is a complex process that will require significant time. UK policing remains committed to carrying out a meticulous assessment of the material released by the US Department of Justice.

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While multiple forces are active in related inquiries, the NPCC clarified that there is currently no national investigation. The coordination between different police regions highlights the complexity of the case and the interconnected nature of the allegations. As the investigation proceeds, the focus remains on gathering evidence and ensuring that the rights and needs of all involved parties are protected throughout the legal process.