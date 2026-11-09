Police say the 24-year-old who fatally shot 6 people in a Krakow square has died in the hospital

A 24-year-old shooter who killed six people and wounded 15 in a Krakow square has died in hospital after being shot by Polish police.

The manThe assailant drove through the square in the heart of Krakow’s Old Town on Saturday to start the attack. The 24-year-old shooter who killed six people and wounded 15 in a Krakow square has died in hospital after being shot by Polish police.

The man had been in critical condition after police shot him to end the attack and had several operations. Authorities also found the bodies of the assailant’s sister, mother and father at the man’s family home in Ostrowiec Świętokrzyski, a city about 93 miles northeast of Krakow.mourners laid candles and flowers alongside bullet holes in Krakow“I come here so as not to get caught up in a spiral of fear and anxiety,” Krakow local Maciej Sikorski told The Associated Press from the square.

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Jurriaan via Storyful “In a situation like this, it’s all too easy to stop living — to start being afraid instead, and just vegetate. That is something I really want to avoid. ” The 24-year-old shooter who killed six people and wounded 15 in a Krakow square has died in hospital after being shot by Polish police. The man had been in critical condition after police shot him to end the attack and had several operations. Jurriaan via Storyful