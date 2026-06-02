Police say man barricaded himself inside bank with others in California city of Bakersfield

Police say a man barricaded himself inside a bank in the Southern California city of Bakersfield with an unknown number of people. Sgt.

Powerful Iran-backed militias in Iraq say they will start handing in weapons to authorities California and other states to select governor nominees on busy primary dayPope Leo plays tennis religiously as part of an Augustinian devotion to sports and spiritualityScott Pelley of '60 Minutes' accuses CBS News head Bari Weiss of 'murdering' the show, report saysBlue Origin says rocket explosion spared fuel tanks and key launch pad partsNipper, stay!

The future of a beloved dog statue on a New York warehouse is up in the airBeing a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about itAt the Kaaba during Hajj, a photographer captures sense of unity and devotionThe World in PicturesWyoming’s ‘Path of the Pronghorn’ is a signature away from protections sought for a quarter centuryBeing a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about itMost new moms get the baby blues.

But it could be something more serious: postpartum depressionHumanoids dance and thread needles as Japanese robotics developers look to outdo ChineseAyesha Curry’s Cast-Iron ‘Fruit Cake’ is foolproof when dessert time is tightFlorida demanda a OpenAI y a su CEO Sam Altman; alega que la empresa ocultó riesgos de ChatGPTExclusive: Under Notre Dame cathedral, a 'dig of the century' unearths 1,700 years of historyThe Afternoon WireTrump administration scrapping $1.8B ‘anti-weaponization’ fund, Blanche saysMelinda French Gates, ex-wife of Bill Gates, to join Seattle Kraken as minority investorAP Entertainment WireBlue Origin says rocket explosion spared fuel tanks and key launch pad partsNipper, stay!

The future of a beloved dog statue on a New York warehouse is up in the airBeing a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about itAt the Kaaba during Hajj, a photographer captures sense of unity and devotionThe World in PicturesWyoming’s ‘Path of the Pronghorn’ is a signature away from protections sought for a quarter centuryBeing a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about itMost new moms get the baby blues.

But it could be something more serious: postpartum depressionHumanoids dance and thread needles as Japanese robotics developers look to outdo ChineseAyesha Curry’s Cast-Iron ‘Fruit Cake’ is foolproof when dessert time is tightFlorida demanda a OpenAI y a su CEO Sam Altman; alega que la empresa ocultó riesgos de ChatGPT





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