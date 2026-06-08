Police say Hulk Hogan died of natural causes after exhaustive death investigation

Police say Hulk Hogan died of natural causes after a heart attack, with no evidence of trauma, toxicology concerns or criminal wrongdoing.

FILE - Hulk Hogan fires up the crowd between matches at WrestleMania 21 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, April 3, 2005. after suffering a medical emergency at his Clearwater home.

A Florida medical examiner’s report previously said Hogan died of acute myocardial infarction, commonly known as a heart attack. The report also noted that Hogan had a history of chronic lymphocytic leukemia and atrial fibrillation, an irregular heart rhythm. According to the Clearwater Police Department’s investigative report, emergency crews were called to Hogan’s home after his wife, Melanie “Sky” Bollea, reported that he did not appear to be breathing.

Hogan was in a recliner in the living room when an occupational therapist and a home health aide noticed he was unresponsive while preparing for a scheduled therapy visit, police said. The occupational therapist began chest compressions after Hogan was moved to the floor at the direction of a 911 dispatcher. Clearwater Fire Rescue and Sunstar paramedics arrived within minutes and continued lifesaving efforts before Hogan was transported to Morton Plant Hospital.

He was pronounced dead at 11:17 a.m., police said. The police report describes Hogan’s health as having declined in the months before his death. Family members and witnesses told investigators that he had recently undergone neck surgery and heart surgery, had been diagnosed with leukemia, and had been dealing with kidney failure and dialysis. The report also said Hogan had an extensive history of surgeries and other medical issues.

Detectives reviewed medical records, interviewed family members, home health workers, emergency responders and Hogan’s primary care physician, and viewed home surveillance footage from the morning of his death. Police said the footage corroborated witness accounts of the moments before and after Hogan became unresponsive. Investigators also examined Hogan’s body at the hospital and reported finding no signs of trauma other than redness and an abrasion consistent with the mechanical chest compression device used during resuscitation.

Emergency responders interviewed by police also reported seeing no evidence of trauma. Hulk Hogan's son reveals if he'll ever step in the ring and ring name he'd given himThe District Six Medical Examiner’s Office was contacted on the day of Hogan’s death but determined the case did not fall under its jurisdiction and did not conduct an autopsy or take custody of his remains, according to the police report. Questions about Hogan’s recent medical care later prompted additional review.

Police said they investigated comments from an occupational therapist who had suggested shortly after the emergency that a phrenic nerve injury may have occurred during Hogan’s neck surgery. In a follow-up interview, the therapist told investigators he was not a doctor and had been relying on what he had seen in medical records, according to the report.

The report also says police reviewed Hogan’s medications and sought assistance from the Drug Enforcement Administration to check for prescription anomalies involving controlled substances. Investigators said they found no suspicious prescribing patterns. A private autopsy was later arranged by Hogan’s family. According to an abbreviated summary provided to police, pathologist Dr. Daniel Schultz concluded that Hogan died “exclusively from compelling natural disease,” with no reasonable traumatic or terminal toxicological contributions.

The summary listed the manner of death as natural.

“Following an exhaustive review of the statements, medical records, surveillance footage from within the residence, and a visual inspection of Mr. Bollea’s body, there has been no evidence to indicate the death of Terry Bollea was anything other than natural,” police wrote in the case summary. The department closed the case as solved and non-criminal. Hogan was one of the most recognizable figures in professional wrestling history, helping turn WWE into a national entertainment powerhouse in the 1980s.

He headlined the first WrestleMania in 1985 and became known worldwide for his red-and-yellow ring persona, “Hulkamania,” and matches against stars including Andre the Giant, Randy Savage and The Rock. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame and remained a defining figure in wrestling and pop culture for decades.

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