Police Review 2019 Dossier Alleging Prince Andrew Shared Government Secrets with Business Contacts

An investigation is underway after a detailed 147-page dossier was submitted to the Palace in 2019 but no action was taken. The document claims the Duke of York disclosed confidential information to wealthy associates while serving as a trade envoy. Questions arise about the response from royal authorities at the time and after King Charles III's accession.

Police are investigating a dossier from the Mail on Sunday that alleges Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor shared confidential government information with wealthy business contacts during his time as a trade envoy .

The extensive document, spanning 147 pages, was initially submitted to the Palace in 2019, including to the then Prince Charles, yet no official investigation was launched into the Duke of York's activities at that point. This development raises questions about why timely action was not taken despite early awareness within the royal household.

In the latest edition of the Palace Confidential newsletter, a reader directly addressed Mark Hookham, Assistant Editor on Investigations at the Mail on Sunday, asking why the King did not act upon the information when it first emerged or take steps immediately after ascending the throne. The newsletter promises expert insight into such matters and invites readers to subscribe for free to receive weekly analysis delivered every Thursday evening.

The publication emphasizes its commitment to delivering unrivalled royal journalism, featuring contributions from leading monarchy experts, exclusive photography, and commentary that uncovers the realities behind official appearances. Through Palace Confidential, readers gain access to insider perspectives on the King and Queen, the Prince and Princess of Wales, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and other senior royals.

Subscribers also have the opportunity to engage with top journalists, including Royal Editor Rebecca English, by submitting questions about the inner workings of the monarchy. This ongoing coverage highlights the intersection of media, public accountability, and royal privilege, sparking widespread public interest in how institutions respond to allegations involving high-profile figures





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Prince Andrew Dossier Confidential Information Trade Envoy Investigation Palace Mail On Sunday Mark Hookham King Charles Royal Family Allegations Government Secrets Palace Confidential Rebecca English

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