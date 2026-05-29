Lemieux, a four-time Stanley Cup champion, died Thursday around 3 a.m. ET in Lake Park. Multiple outlets have reported that he died by suicide.

The county sheriff’s office told The Athletic that its deputies responded to the showroom following a suicide attempt. New Jersey Devils Claude Lemieux with the Conn Smythe tTophy after winning Game 4 and the series vs Detroit Red Wings in 1995.

Andros Home acknowledged Lemieux’s death in a post on Instagram and called him a co-founder of the business.

“With profound sadness we share news of the unexpected passing of our co-founder Claude Lemieux,” the company wrote. “Claude was an extraordinary presence whose vision, generosity and big heart shaped not only Andros, but the many relationships and lives around him. Our immediate focus is supporting the Lemieux family during this difficult time. We appreciate everyone’s love and support.

” Lemieux played for six different NHL organizations in his career was well-known for his work as an agitator on the ice with 1,777 career penalty minutes. But he was also regarded for his clutch play in the postseason, when he recorded 80 goals and 78 assists in 234 games. In the 1995 playoffs, he won the Conn Smythe Trophy as the playoff MVP as the Devils hoisted their first-ever Stanley Cup.

, expressed their grief over losing Lemieux far too soon.

“The New Jersey Devils organization is deeply saddened by the news of the passing of former Devil Claude Lemieux,” the team said. “A clutch player on the ice and greatly appreciated by Devils’ fans off it, Claude’s impact in bringing the first-ever Stanley Cup to New Jersey will forever be remembered as one of the paramount performances in team history.

Right wing Claude Lemieux of the Colorado Avalanche in action during a game against the New Jersey Devils at the Continental Airlines Arena in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

“Widely respected throughout the NHL, both as a trusted agent and a valued colleague, Claude leaves behind a lasting legacy within our game that he gave so much to. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this time. ” Lemieux is survived by his wife and four children, including Brendan Lemieux, who played three seasons with the Rangers.

If you are struggling with suicidal thoughts or are experiencing a mental health crisis, you can call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org for free and confidential crisis counseling.





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