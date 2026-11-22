Greater Manchester Police and ambulances responded to the Co-op Arena after Don Toliver's Sunday evening concert was abruptly halted due to a reported gas incident and tear gas allegations.

Emergency services from Greater Manchester Police and multiple ambulances rushed to the Co-op Arena in Manchester on Sunday evening following the abrupt suspension of a performance by US rapper Don Toliver. The incident occurred while Caleb Zackery Toliver was performing mid-set, triggering a rapid response involving numerous police vehicles and vans that circled the venue with sirens activated.

Immediate Response and Venue Evacuation

The core mechanism of the disruption involved the immediate cessation of the musical event due to reports of a gas incident within the enclosed arena space. Videos captured by attendees showed fans being ushered out of the building while police officers moved through the venue to manage the situation. Confusion spread rapidly as thousands of concertgoers were left standing in the middle of the arena floor with the lights switched fully on, contrasting sharply with the typical performance lighting.

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Attendee Accounts of Gas and Panic

Multiple concertgoers reported to social media platforms that tear gas had been released during the show, a claim that has not yet been officially confirmed by authorities. Clipped footage circulating online depicted a crowd in a state of panic, with individuals coughing and screaming as they attempted to locate and reach the exits. The promotional schedule indicated that fans had been allowed entry starting at 6:30pm, with a warm-up act scheduled to begin shortly before the main performance was interrupted.

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Don Toliver Tour Continues Amidst Chaos

Despite the chaotic end to the Sunday night event, the 32-year-old musician remains on a stringent international schedule that allows little time for delay. The Daily Mail contacted Greater Manchester Police for an official comment regarding the nature of the gas incident and the specific reasons for the emergency response, but no statement had been issued at the time of reporting.

Scheduled Performances and Future Dates

The immediate consequence for the artist is a condensed timeline for his ongoing world tour, which requires him to travel quickly to his next scheduled venues. Less than twenty-four hours after the alleged incident in Manchester, Caleb Zackery Toliver is due to perform at the O2 Arena in London on Monday evening. This engagement is followed by a performance at the OVO Arena Wembley the subsequent night, underscoring the relentless pace of his current tour itinerary.