Police Reports from Speedway and Nearby Areas

This news report details three separate incidents involving law enforcement in and around the Speedway gas station on Bagley Road. The reports highlight a wanted man's arrest for stealing pizza, an intoxicated woman's disorderly conduct leading to her arrest, and a man's hospitalization after overdosing in a nearby hotel.

A wanted Cleveland man, 43, was arrested at about 3:30 p.m. on February 9 at Speedway, 17650 Bagley. Police on patrol noticed an unoccupied Mitsubishi parked next to a gas pump at Speedway. A woman with a child stepped out of the store and unlocked the car. As police spoke to the woman, later identified as a 25-year-old Mentor resident, a Speedway worker ran out of the store and yelled, “Her boyfriend is inside stealing pizza.

” The woman’s boyfriend, who was the wanted Cleveland man, walked out of the store while eating a slice of pizza. When he saw police, he tried to walk back into the store, but police stopped him. Speedway workers said they wouldn’t pursue charges against the man if he paid for the pizza. The man paid, and police placed him in handcuffs because he was wanted in Strongsville. Warrants had also been issued for the woman’s arrest in a faraway district. Police advised her to turn herself in. \An intoxicated Saint Paul, Minnesota woman, 25, was arrested at about 3 a.m. on February 12 after she misbehaved at Speedway, 17650 Bagley. When police arrived, the woman was still inside the store. They asked her for her personal information but she refused to provide it and became angry. The woman smelled like alcohol. She slurred her words and her eyes were glassy. When warned she would be arrested if she didn’t cooperate, she turned around, placed her hands behind her back and said, “Alright.” As police escorted the woman outside, she pulled away and refused to walk. Police forced her outside and into their cruiser. The woman was banned from Speedway. \A North Royalton man, 34, was taken to Southwest General Health Center on Bagley Road after he passed out in Sonesta ES Suites, 17525 Rosbough. Hotel staff found the man slumped over a table in one of the rooms and called police. As paramedics treated the man, police noticed a tube of bloody needles, a glass pipe, white powder and various medical supplies on the table in front of him. The man drifted in and out of consciousness. He told police at the hospital that he usually smokes heroin or fentanyl. Police believed the white powder on the hotel room table was crack cocaine





ARREST CRIME DRUG OVERDOSE INTOXICATION POLICE REPORT

