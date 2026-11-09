Police Release New CCTV of Missing Bride Eren Wright Ahead of Critical Search

Lancashire Police release footage of missing bride Eren Wright, detailing her movements on October 27 as search efforts intensify in Fairhaven Lake.

Police have officially released new CCTV footage capturing the final known moments of Eren Wright, a 29-year-old bride-to-be who has been missing from her home in Lytham, Lancashire, for 12 days. The visual evidence provides crucial details about her appearance and location on Tuesday, October 27, as investigators work to resolve the disappearance of the woman who was engaged and preparing for her wedding.

Key Details of Eren Wright Disappearance

The newly released video shows Ms. Wright walking near a road while dressed in a light olive-green hoodie featuring a painting on the front, paired with beige or cream wide-leg trousers and white trainers. At the time of the recording, she is observed talking on her phone and carrying both a black handbag and what appears to be a black shopping bag. The footage documents her presence in Lytham before she was later seen in St Annes and specifically at a shop located on Park Road.

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According to police records, these sightings took place at approximately 4:30 pm on the day she vanished. Prior to this release, the last confirmed sighting of Ms. Wright was recorded around 10:30 am on Clifton Drive South at the junction with St Anne's Road West. Investigators believe that following the afternoon sighting, she may have traveled to the Fairhaven Lake area, potentially arriving there by 5:30 pm.

Investigation Progress and Family Statements

Ms. Wright is described as being 5 feet 7 inches tall with a slim build, blonde hair, and distinctive tattoos of vines and a tree on her hands and arms. Her fiancé, Silas O'Carroll Pond, reported her missing from their home on St David's Road South in Lytham St Annes on October 27. He revealed that her mobile phone last pinged in the Birkdale area of Southport, Merseyside, around 5:30 pm on that same day.

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Mr. Pond emphasized that police had reviewed her financial records and confirmed she had no money in her accounts, nor had she activated her phone since the 5:30 pm timestamp in Birkdale. He urged the public to assist in the search, noting the severe emotional distress he and their pets are experiencing while awaiting news of her safety. He specifically asked if anyone had seen her in Blackpool or had information regarding her whereabouts during the weekend.

Police Appeals and Public Cooperation

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police stated that enquiries have been continuous since the initial report was made in the early evening of October 27. These efforts include extensive house-to-house visits, interviews with loved ones, and detailed CCTV analysis. Officers have been actively conducting enquiries in the Fairhaven Lake area and along the nearby beach, encouraging residents who were in the vicinity to come forward with any relevant sightings.

Authorities are particularly keen to speak with individuals who may have captured footage on dashcams or doorbell cameras in the Lytham or St Annes areas after 4:30 pm on October 27. Police acknowledged the close-knit nature of the community but strongly warned against unhelpful online speculation. They stressed that Ms. Wright is a real person with people who care deeply for her and that rumors do not aid the investigative process.

Next Steps and Contact Information

The public is advised to contact emergency services by calling 999 if they spot Ms. Wright. For non-emergency information, tips, or footage, individuals should call 101 and quote log 1309 of October 27. Investigators remain focused on piecing together her final movements, with the released CCTV serving as a critical tool in identifying her trajectory after leaving her home on the morning of October 27.