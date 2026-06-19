British police said on Friday they released a man who had been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a 3-year-old ‌boy ended up in a zoo's crocodile enclosure.

British police said on Friday they released a man who had been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a 3-year-old ‌boy ended up in a zoo's crocodile enclosure.

LONDON — British police said on Friday they had ​released a man who had been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a 3-year-old ‌boy ended up in a zoo's crocodile enclosure, saying he ⁠had not been fit ​for an interview. The boy ⁠is in a critical but stable condition in ‌hospital after staff ‌at Johnsons of Old Hurst, a farm ⁠and zoo in central ⁠England, pulled him from the enclosure following the incident on Thursday.

Cambridgeshire Police said the child had suffered serious injuries while in the enclosure, with British media reporting that the wife of ‌the zoo's owner had jumped ​in to save him. A man who was arrested at the scene has now been released on bail until Sept. 18 pending further inquiries.

"The man, who is not known to the victim, was assessed as not being fit for ​interview," police said in a statement. Johnsons of Old ‌Hurst, a family-owned ‌farm ⁠whose zoo features more than 100 animals with a particular focus on crocodiles, has said its Tropical House would remain closed until further notice. Oil falls as supply moves through Strait of Hormuz after Iran war pact





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