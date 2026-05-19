Police release CCTV footage of suspected 'Eastern European knifeman' as they hunt attacker in Stafford

The victim was walking on a public footpath through the golf course and was approached from behind by a man believed to be Eastern European. The assailant fled the scene after the unprovoked attack, leaving the victim fighting for his life.
Police have released CCTV footage of a suspected 'Eastern European knifeman' as they hunt an alleged attacker who left a man fighting for his life.
The victim, a man in his 60s, was walking close to Stafford's Castle Golf Club course on Thursday evening when he was approached from behind and randomly attacked by a man believed to be in his 20s. He was later discovered slumped on a bench with stab wounds by a member of the public, who raised the alarm and called an ambulance. The victim was taken to hospital for treatment and remains in a critical condition.
Police have launched a manhunt for the attempted murder and have released footage showing the alleged attacker
Suspected Eastern European Knifeman Attempted Murder CCTV Stafford Golf Course Unprovoked Attack
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