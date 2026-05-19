Police release CCTV footage in hunt for 'Eastern European knifeman' who left man fighting for life

Police are appealing for help in identifying the suspect who allegedly attacked a man with a knife at Stafford's Castle Golf Club course. The victim, a man in his 60s, was left fighting for his life with multiple stab wounds.
Police have released CCTV footage in the hunt for a ' Eastern European knifeman' who allegedly attacked a man and left him fighting for his life.
The victim, a man in his 60s, was walking close to Stafford's Castle Golf Club course on Thursday evening when he was approached from behind and randomly attacked by a man believed to be in his 20s. He was later discovered slumped on a bench with stab wounds by a member of the public, who raised the alarm and called an ambulance. The victim was taken to hospital for treatment and remains in a critical condition.
Police have launched a manhunt for the attempted murder and have released footage showing the alleged attacker
Knife Attack Eastern European Attempted Murder Stab Wounds Public Footpath
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Police release CCTV footage of suspected 'Eastern European knifeman' as they hunt attacker in StaffordThe victim was walking on a public footpath through the golf course and was approached from behind by a man believed to be Eastern European. The assailant fled the scene after the unprovoked attack, leaving the victim fighting for his life.
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