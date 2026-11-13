Police Reconstruct Face of Victim Found in Stanley Park Bin Bag

Merseyside Police use facial reconstruction to identify woman found in Stanley Park. DNA and dental records failed. Public urged to provide tips on unidentified victim.

Merseyside Police have issued an urgent appeal for public assistance to identify a woman whose remains were discovered in Stanley Park, Anfield, by a member of the public on Friday, August 28. Officers were notified of the grisly discovery at approximately 5.25pm, leading to a comprehensive investigation into the death of the unidentified female found inside a black bin bag. Authorities have now collaborated with Liverpool John Moores University to release a forensic facial reconstruction in an attempt to solve the mystery surrounding her identity.

Facial Reconstruction and Investigation Details

The facial depiction was created by the Face Lab team at Liverpool John Moores University, utilizing their advanced 3D computerised facial reconstruction system. Professor Caroline Wilkinson, the director of the Face Lab, stated that the image was produced following strict anatomical and anthropometrical standards before being finalized using photo-editing techniques. The primary objective of this depiction is to inspire recognition and assist the major incident team in identifying the victim and advancing the forensic investigation into her death.

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Police have conducted an exhaustive search of the area, knocking on at least 1,000 doors and reviewing surveillance footage from 30 different cameras. Despite these extensive efforts, the identity of the woman remains unknown to the authorities. Detective Superintendent Rachel Wilson, leading the investigation, emphasized that while the team at the Face Lab has done expert work, the final step of recognition requires the public's help to move the case forward.

Victim Profile and Forensic Findings

The unidentified victim is believed to be between the ages of 60 and 80, standing approximately 5ft 2in tall with a slight build and strawberry blonde hair. When her remains were found, she was wearing a pink Nike t-shirt, similar to images released by the force to aid identification. Investigators have determined that she was malnourished at the time of her death and suffered from several health conditions, including osteoporosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and arthritis.

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Standard identification methods have so far proven unsuccessful. Officers have established a full DNA profile of the woman, but there is no match in national databases. Additionally, dental record matches have failed because the victim had no top or bottom teeth, removing a common avenue for identification. These forensic hurdles have highlighted the difficulty in pinpointing her identity through conventional means alone.

Investigator Statements and Community Reaction

Detective Superintendent Rachel Wilson noted that the first sighting of the bin bag containing the body was on July 13, which is six weeks before the remains were officially discovered by the public. She mentioned that 181 possible names have been shared for the woman, but the force has not yet been able to confirm any of them. At this stage, officers believe the victim was local to Liverpool, and they are urging anyone who recognizes the facial reconstruction to come forward.

The discovery has caused shock and fear among local residents. James Hannah, a 29-year-old regular runner at the park, expressed sadness that he might have passed by the site without knowing the body was there, though he stated the incident would not stop him from continuing his daily runs in the area. The park, located between Liverpool FC's Anfield stadium and Goodison Park, the former home of Everton FC, has become a focal point for the investigation and public concern.

Public Appeal and Next Steps

Janet Taylor, a 55-year-old visitor, described the situation as shocking and scary, noting the disturbing fact that the woman had been in such a public place for weeks. Dog walker Mike Willoughby, 43, added that it is frightening that someone was murdered and no one has missed her, suggesting she must be someone's mother or grandmother. He questioned why no one had reported her missing despite the extended time her body remained in the park.

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Police are asking anyone with information to contact them quoting reference number 26000706383. Individuals who prefer not to speak directly to the police can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Detective Superintendent Wilson reiterated the vital need to identify the woman and determine who was responsible for her murder, urging the public to provide any details regarding sightings prior to July 13.