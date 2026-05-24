Police raid CHP party headquarters in Turkey, leading to violent clashes and allegations of political interference.

Police stormed the offices of Turkey's main opposition CHP party, leading to violent clashes and allegations of political interference. Supporters and officials were held inside the premises, facing a standoff with a leadership team appointed by the appeals court.

Police stormed the offices of Turkey 's main opposition CHP party, firing tear gas and rubber bullets at supporters and officials who had been holed up inside for three days.

This violent end to a standoff between the Republican Peoples' Party and a leadership team appointed by the appeals court was met with resistance and chaos. Supporters initially attempted to resist by spraying the police with fire extinguishers before being stopped. The incident sparked tension and raised concerns about the political motives behind the ruling





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Turkey CHP Party Republican Peoples' Party Leadership Team Court Ruling Ozgur Ozel Kemal Kilicdaroglu Election Protest Political Motives Rioting Police Intervention

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