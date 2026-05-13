Police Pursuit Ends After Shot Fired, Suspect Arrested

A police pursuit in Port Washington ended with the suspect being arrested after a shot was fired. The suspect was in a stolen car and fled on foot after being chased by police in a Mercedes.

The chase started in Port Washington on Wednesday afternoon when an officer fired a shot but nobody was hit. Sources say a man in a stolen car was stopped by police on Main Street, who fled on foot after being chased by police in a Mercedes .

He then encountered an officer and allegedly drove toward him, leading to the shot fired by the officer. The suspect caused multiple vehicle accidents, culminating in an accident at the Americana Manhasset parking lot. The incident did not pose a threat to the community. The suspect and the officer involved were arrested





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Port Washington Police Pursuit Stolen Car Mercedes Police Chase Police Arrest Criminal Pursuit

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