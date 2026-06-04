Police probed San Francisco 49ers Brandon Aiyuk for speeding video before arrest warrant

The Post first reported Wednesday morning that a warrant for his arrest had been submitted.

A video showing Brandon Aiyuk flying in his Cadillac at speeds of over 100 mph wasn’t the only piece of evidence authorities say they leaned on to obtain Lt.

Eric Lagergren, a spokesperson for the Santa Clara Police Department, told The California Post that officers actually poured over the wide receiver’s entire YouTube page to make their determination that Aiyuk had committed a crime. Lagergren explained in a statement to The Post on Wednesday evening that after Aiyuk shared footage to his YouTube page of him going 104 mph in the 40 mph zone near Levi’s Stadium on Dec. 20, SCPD officers “examined the video” as well as “others linked to the social media account.

”Brandon Aiyuk shared video to his YouTube page that showed him going 104 mph near Levi’s Stadium in December.

“SCPD analyzed the video and determined a vehicle similar to one in the in the video was owned by Aiyuk,” Lagergren said. “After completing a detailed investigation, the case was submitted to the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office on January 15, 2026.

” Court records, obtained by The Post, show the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office ended up charging Aiyuk with one misdemeanor count of exhibition of speed following the police probe and formally issued a warrant for the 28-year-old’s arrest on Feb. 24. Aiyuk had initially apologized for his driving behavior in the viral video, promising his fans that his “car content won’t come with speeding anymore!

” However, after The Post first reported Wednesday morning that a warrant for his arrest had been submitted, he seemed to issueAiyuk shared pictures and video of him at a race track with the caption, “Mad I took off got some n—z in they feelings! ”, who shined for the 49ers through his first three seasons in the NFL, has not played a down since injuring his knee in an October 2024 game against the Chiefs.

San Francisco has been attempting to trade the pass catcher, though negotiations with other teams have been reportedly been difficult as they’ve had trouble getting in touch with him.





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