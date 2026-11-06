Police probe Point Breeze house fire after dozens of e-bikes, scooters found inside

A hazardous materials team responded, and officers removed many of the bikes before loading them onto a flatbed truck.

A fire that damaged a home in Philadelphia's Point Breeze neighborhood Thursday afternoon may have been sparked by a lithium-ion battery, according to investigators. The fire broke out around 3:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of Annin Street.

The scene remained active Thursday night as investigators worked to determine the cause. According to Terrell Williams, whose brother lives at the home, everyone inside escaped safely.

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However, questions remain about the large number of e-bikes and scooters discovered inside the property.

"Flames raging out the window, and by the time I pulled my phone out to take a video of it, the firefighters already pulled up," Kearns said. In the aftermath of the fire, dozens of charred e-bikes and scooters were visible outside the home. A hazardous materials team responded, and officers removed many of the bikes before loading them onto a flatbed truck. Kearns said neighbors had observed people bringing e-bikes and scooters to the property.

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"Anyone who lives on this block observes this house to have had like a rotating cast of people who show up to charge like e-bikes and e-scooters, usually running a wire through the window or maybe a solar panel," Kearns said. "He fixes them, sells them; that's how he's making a living or whatever the case may be," Williams said.

Fire safety experts say a single malfunction can trigger a fire when large numbers of lithium-ion batteries are stored or charged together.

"I've seen a few people go in and out with one, but I never would've guessed that that's what the inside looked like," said Katie Gallagher, a Point Breeze resident.