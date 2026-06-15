Police presence and investigation in 19th Ward

Police are gathering on Warwick Avenue near Kirkland Road as of Monday morning.

Police respond to a scene at Warwick Avenue in Rochester, N.Y. on Monday, June 15, 2026. The Police Department says the officers are investigating an incident at the scene, and that there is no threat to the public.

Three young adults were killed in a one-car crash on Prole Road in Stafford just after 2 a.m. Sunday. Deputies say a 2012 Nissan Altima left the roadway, hit a tree, and came to rest. Investigation ongoing. Rochester, N.Y.

— A 19-year-old man was shot and killed on the city's northeast side on Sunday afternoon, according to Rochester police. Greece councilman says “something is off” at Studio 6 near West Ridge Rd as resident complaints mount, from code issues to 911 calls. Fire marshal inspections are frequent. Public forum with owners set for Thursday.

Henrietta, N.Y. — A Henrietta hotel is facing scrutiny after several long-term tenants and employees came forward with accusations of mismanagement and wrongful eviction. Field Day brings a playful summer vibe to the Great NY State Flea at Rochester Public Market Sun. , June 14, 9 a.m.–3 p.m. More themed fleas: ROC-Chella, Back to School, College Day, Halloween.





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