Police Officers Face Misconduct Proceedings Over Handling of Domestic Abuse Allegations Against Indian Woman in UK

Four police officers are set to face misconduct proceedings following their handling of allegations made by a 24-year-old Indian woman against her husband in the UK. The woman, who was murdered later that year, claims that police advice prevented her from leaving the country and escaping her abusive husband.

Harshita Brella 's family claims she could still be alive if police had advised her to leave the UK after receiving domestic abuse allegations in August 2024, as four police officers face misconduct proceedings over their handling of the case.

Ms Brella, 24, had contacted Northamptonshire Police after being allegedly attacked by her 23-year-old husband Pankaj Lamba at their home in Corby. A year after claiming domestic abuse, her body was found in the boot of a car in Ilford, east London, on November 10, 2024. The police watchdog, Independent Office for Police Conduct, found that four officers may have breached police standards of professional behaviour.

The victim's family claim that police advised them not to leave the country until Ms Brella's case was 'active', which prevented her from returning to India to escape her abusive husband. The family had planned to book a ticket to bring her daughter to India, but the advice from the police had discouraged her from doing so. Four police officers are facing misconduct proceedings over their handling of domestic abuse allegations made by 24-year-old Harshita Brella.

The officers are Detective Constables, a Sergeant and a Chief Inspector. The case raises questions about the effectiveness of the police handling of domestic abuse cases, particularly in situations where the victim is a foreign national.

However, some have argued that the situation may not have been as black and white as it seems, due to potential jurisdictional issues and the complexities of cross-border domestic abuse cases. In this incident, Harshita Brella's husband Pankaj Lamba, who was studying in the UK, was currently on a student visa and could not leave the country until his studies were complete. The family believes that his student visa should have been revoked as he was facing charges of murder.

In a bid to bring Ms Brella's killer to justice, her family has flown to England to meet MPs and Northamptonshire Police. However, despite these efforts, police have yet to make any arrests or charges in this case. High court judge Alan Jenkins told the court that in situations where cross-border domestic abuse cases involve communicating with suspects or witnesses, police guidance should be to advise victims to file complaints in the country where the abuse began.

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Domestic Abuse Misconduct Proceedings Police Officers UK India Harshita Brella Pankaj Lamba

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