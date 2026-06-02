Police Officer Wrongly Identified in Henry Nowak Case Receives Death Threats and Forced to Relocate

A police officer unrelated to the Henry Nowak murder investigation has been wrongly identified online and subjected to death threats, forcing the officer to relocate for family safety. Home Secretary Shabana Mahmoud condemned the misinformation and vigilante behaviour, while the IOPC continues its investigation into the officers' actions at the scene.

A police officer has received death threats and been forced to relocate after being wrongly identified online in connection with the Henry Nowak murder case, according to Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood.

The officer had to move for the safety of his family, she told the House of Commons. Vickrum Digwa, 23, was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 21 years for stabbing 18-year-old Henry Nowak six times with a religious blade in Southampton. At the scene, Digwa falsely claimed that Nowak had racially abused him and knocked off his turban.

Nowak, who was already gravely injured, was handcuffed as he lay dying and repeatedly pleaded for help, saying "I can't breathe" and "I've been stabbed.

" The case has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), with public calls for the officers involved to be investigated. The IOPC stated the officers are being treated as witnesses. Home Secretary Mahmood warned of a dangerous undercurrent of threats against police, stating that such intimidation is unacceptable and that misinformation is worsening an already dreadful situation. She emphasized the need for collective condemnation of online misidentification and harassment.

The IOPC is expected to report on the incident within three months. The Hampshire Police Federation also urged an end to vigilante justice against officers, noting that an officer unrelated to the case was wrongly identified and had personal details published online. The killing of Henry Nowak in Southampton city centre last December sparked national outrage after bodycam footage showed the university student begging officers to call an ambulance.

Digwa, a stranger to Nowak, told a "wicked lie" that Nowak had shouted racist abuse, punched him, and dislodged his turban. Based on this claim, officers arrested the dying student. Footage reveals that Nowak told officers four times that he had been stabbed, to which one replied, "I don't think you have, mate.

" He was pulled along the ground while repeatedly stating he could not breathe before being handcuffed. He died from drowning in his own blood shortly after his arrest. Digwa used an eight-inch ceremonial dagger, which the UK Sikh Federation clarified is not a traditional Kirpan, a smaller blade worn for religious purposes. While carrying a Kirpan is legally permitted for Sikhs, using a blade in an aggressive act constitutes an offensive weapon.

Judge William Mousley KC said he was certain Nowak never made any racist remarks. Reform UK leader Nigel Farage claimed the case illustrates a "two-tier" approach to policing, arguing that an accusation of a racial slur was treated more seriously than a murder. Farage expressed "pure cold rage" over the incident. Nowak's father, Mark, pleaded that his son's death should not be exploited to foster division or hatred.

A Hampshire Police Federation spokesperson stated that the officers' actions are under independent scrutiny and condemned mob justice, including the wrongful identification and doxxing of officers. The incident has raised serious questions about police procedure, online misinformation, and community tensions. The IOPC investigation will examine whether officers acted appropriately given the chaotic scene and Digwa's false claims. The case highlights how rapidly spreading online falsehoods can lead to real-world harm, including death threats against innocent individuals.

It also underscores the delicate balance between respecting religious practices and enforcing laws regarding offensive weapons. As the investigation proceeds, authorities are urging the public to avoid speculation and allow due process to determine accountability





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Henry Nowak Vickrum Digwa Police Misconduct IOPC Investigation Online Threats Misidentification Turban Incident Bodycam Footage Kirpan Hampshire Police

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