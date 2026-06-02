Police Officer Resigns Amid Outrage Over Handling of Murder Case

A police officer involved in the case of murdered Henry Nowak has resigned, while three others remain on duty. The case has sparked widespread outrage and calls for an investigation into the handling of the incident. The police watchdog is treating all four officers as witnesses, but many are demanding they be investigated further. The case has also highlighted concerns over the treatment of police officers, with one officer receiving death threats and being forced to relocate after being wrongly identified online. The IOPC will report on the case within three months.

A police officer involved in the case of murdered Henry Nowak has resigned, Hampshire Police has confirmed. Three of the officers involved are still serving, the force added, while all four are being treated as witnesses in an investigation by the police watchdog .

Mr Nowak, 18, begged officers to call an ambulance after being knifed six times by knife-obsessed stranger Vickrum Digwa, 23, who used an eight-inch ceremonial dagger to murder his victim in Southampton city centre last December. Digwa did not know the teenager, but told a wicked lie about him to the first officers on the scene, claiming Mr Nowak shouted racist abuse, punched him and knocked off his turban.

The injured student was then arrested as he lay dying on the ground, drowning in his own blood. He repeatedly begged police to help him, shouting 'I can't breathe' more than seven times before they ordered him to place his hands in the cuffs. He also told them, 'I've been stabbed', to which one male officer replied, 'I don't think you have mate'.

Sir Keir Starmer said today that police body cam footage of the arrest made him feel sick, as he warned officers have 'serious questions' to answer over their treatment of the teen. The Prime Minister added it is 'absolutely right' that the police watchdog is investigating how officers handled the case.

Murderer Vickrum Digwa is seen lying to police as he tells them teenager Henry Nowak ripped off his turban in a racist attack Henry Nowak, 18, was a finance student at the University of Southampton and was described as 'kind and talented' by his family. A different police officer previously received death threats and was 'forced to relocate' after being wrongly identified online as being involved in the murder case, Shabana Mahmood said today.

The officer had to relocate for the safety and security of his family, the Home Secretary told the House of Commons this afternoon. Digwa was yesterday jailed for life with a minimum term of 21 years for stabbing Mr Nowak six times with a religious blade he was carrying in Southampton. At the scene, Digwa lied to police and told them Mr Nowak had racially abused him and knocked off his turban.

The case has been referred to the IOPC, with calls for the officers involved to be investigated. The IOPC said today they are being treated as 'witnesses'. Giving a statement in the House of Commons this afternoon, Ms Mahmood warned of a 'dangerous undercurrent' of threats against the police. She continued: 'Threats against police officers are utterly unacceptable.

There can be no justification for intimidation, abuse or attempts to take the law into one's own hands.

'A police officer unrelated to this case has been misidentified online and subjected to death threats. He has been forced to relocate to protect himself and his family.

'Misinformation and inflammatory commentary is making a dreadful situation even worse. We must all, together, condemn it.

' She added that the IOPC will report on the case within three months. Hampshire Police Federation has also called for an end to 'mob or vigilante justice against officers' amid backlash over the case. The killing of Mr Nowak in Southampton city centre has sparked outrage across the country, after bodycam footage captured the university student begging officers at the scene to call an ambulance.

Newly released footage shows officers pulling Mr Nowak along the ground as he continues to beg for help, telling them he cannot breathe at least seven times before he is ordered to place his hands in the cuffs. The student died from drowning in his own blood shortly after his wrongful arrest, Southampton Crown Court heard.

Following the case, the UK Sikh Federation stressed this blade was not consistent with the Kirpan, a small, curved blade which many Sikhs wear close to their person. While it is legal for them to carry the weapon for religious reasons, it is deemed an offensive weapon if it is drawn in an act of aggression.

Police bodycam footage shows innocent victim Henry Nowak, 18, being forced into handcuffs by officers after he was stabbed repeatedly by a knife-obsessed Sikh man An image issued by the Crown Prosecution Service shows the eight-inch ceremonial dagger used by Digwa Judge William Mousley KC said he was 'sure' Mr Nowak never said anything racist to the murderer. Reform UK leader Nigel Farage said Mr Nowak was 'treated in a way that meant an accusation of a racial slur was treated more seriously than an act of murder'.

He said the last thing Mr Nowak heard on this Earth was being read his rights by officers as he lay dying on a pavement in handcuffs. Mr Farage called for 'pure cold rage' over the case, which has also been widely criticised after he claimed the case suggests a 'two tier' approach to policing in the UK





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