Police Officer Resigns Amid Outcry Over Henry Nowak's Fatal Arrest

Hampshire Police confirm an officer has resigned following the murder of Henry Nowak, who was arrested while dying from stab wounds. Bodycam footage shows Nowak repeatedly pleading for help as officers handcuffed him. The case has triggered national outrage and protests.

A police officer has resigned in connection with the case of Henry Nowak , the 18-year-old finance student who was murdered in Southampton city centre last December.

Hampshire Police confirmed the resignation, noting that three other officers involved remain on duty. All four officers are currently being treated as witnesses in an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC). The incident unfolded when Vickrum Digwa, a 23-year-old stranger with a knife obsession, stabbed Nowak six times using an eight-inch ceremonial dagger.

Digwa, who did not know Nowak, fabricated a story for the first officers on the scene, claiming Nowak had shouted racist abuse, punched him, and knocked off his turban. Despite Nowak's desperate pleas for medical help, officers arrested him as he lay dying, drowning in his own blood. Nowak repeatedly told officers, "I can't breathe," more than seven times, and explicitly stated, "I've been stabbed," to which one officer replied, "I don't think you have mate.

" The bodycam footage of the arrest has prompted intense national scrutiny. Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the footage made him "feel sick" and emphasized that officers have "serious questions" to answer regarding their treatment of Nowak. He added that the IOPC investigation is "absolutely right.

" The case has also sparked violent protests outside Southampton police station, with crowds carrying Union Jacks and placards reading "Save our kids" and "I can't breathe," referencing Nowak's final words. Activist Tommy Robinson shared footage online, calling the bodycam "horrific" and urging supporters to attend the protest. In response, Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood warned of a "dangerous undercurrent" of threats against police.

She revealed that an officer unrelated to the case was wrongly identified online, received death threats, and was forced to relocate for his family's safety. Mahmood condemned misinformation and inflammatory commentary, stating that "threats against police officers are utterly unacceptable" and called for collective condemnation of such actions. Digwa was recently sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 21 years for the murder.

The UK Sikh Federation clarified that the dagger used was not a traditional Kirpan, which is a small, curved blade carried for religious reasons. Judge William Mousley KC noted he was "sure" Nowak never said anything racist to Digwa. Hampshire Police Federation has also appealed for an end to "mob or vigilante justice against officers" amid the backlash. The IOPC is expected to report its findings within three months





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