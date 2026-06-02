Police Officer Resigns After Henry Nowak Murder Investigation Highlights Failures in Response

An officer has resigned following the investigation into the murder of Henry Nowak, where bodycam footage revealed police arresting the dying victim instead of providing aid. The case has sparked national outrage, protests, and political condemnation over police conduct and online misinformation.

A police officer has resigned in connection with the case of murdered Henry Nowak , Hampshire Police has confirmed. Three other officers involved remain on duty, and all four are being treated as witnesses in an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct ( IOPC ).

Mr Nowak, an 18-year-old finance student at the University of Southampton, was stabbed six times by Vickrum Digwa, a 23-year-old stranger with a knife obsession, in Southampton city centre last December. Digwa used an eight-inch ceremonial dagger to commit the murder. The victim and attacker did not know each other. Digwa lied to the first officers on the scene, claiming that Mr Nowak had shouted racist abuse, punched him, and knocked off his turban.

Despite Mr Nowak's pleas for help, officers arrested him as he lay dying on the ground, drowning in his own blood. He repeatedly begged police to call an ambulance, shouting "I can't breathe" more than seven times before they ordered him to place his hands in the cuffs. He also told them, "I've been stabbed", to which one male officer replied, "I don't think you have mate". The student died shortly after his wrongful arrest.

Bodycam footage of the incident has sparked national outrage. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said the footage made him "feel sick" and warned that officers have "serious questions" to answer over their treatment of the teenager. He added it is "absolutely right" that the IOPC is investigating how police handled the case.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood told the House of Commons that a different police officer, unrelated to the case, received death threats and was forced to relocate after being wrongly identified online. She condemned the "dangerous undercurrent" of threats against police and warned that misinformation is making a dreadful situation worse. The IOPC is expected to report on the case within three months. Digwa was recently jailed for life with a minimum term of 21 years for the murder.

Hampshire Police Federation has called for an end to "mob or vigilante justice against officers" amid the backlash. Hundreds of protesters gathered outside Southampton police station after the footage was released, carrying banners and placards reading "Save our kids" and "I can't breathe", some wearing T-shirts saying "RIP Henry Nowak". A large police presence was maintained.

The UK Sikh Federation clarified that the blade used by Digwa was not a standard Kirpan, the small curved blade Sikhs are permitted to carry for religious reasons. Carrying such a weapon is legal only if not drawn in an act of aggression. Judge William Mousley KC stated he was "sure" Mr Nowak never said anything racist to Digwa.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage criticized the police response, saying Mr Nowak was "treated in a way that meant an accusation of a racial slur was treated more seriously than an act of murder". The victim's family described him as "kind and talented"





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Henry Nowak Vickrum Digwa Police Misconduct Bodycam Footage Murder Investigation Southampton IOPC Home Secretary Protest

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bodycam Footage Shows Police Arrest Dying Victim Henry Nowak as Suspect After Stabbing by Vickrum DigwaReleased police bodycam footage captures the arrest of dying 18-year-old Henry Nowak as a suspect after he was stabbed by Vickrum Digwa, who falsely claimed a racist attack. The teen died in police custody, sparking outrage over two-tier policing.

Read more »

Family of Henry Nowak Murderer Charged with Weapons Offences Amid Police Conduct OutcryVickrum Digwa, already sentenced for murdering 18-year-old Henry Nowak, faces new weapons charges alongside his father and brother. The case has drawn scrutiny over police bodycam footage showing officers handcuffing the dying victim. The Digwa family has issued a public apology.

Read more »

Nigel Farage Slams Police Handling of Henry Nowak Death, Calls for Urgent ChangeNigel Farage has condemned the police handling of the death of 18-year-old Henry Nowak, who was stabbed by a Sikh man using a religious ceremonial knife. The Reform UK leader has called for urgent change in the way the police respond to crime scenes, particularly when racial abuse is alleged. Farage has praised Nowak's family for their dignity after his death and encouraged the public to focus their anger over the death and its handling by bungling police into demands for change.

Read more »

Police Officer Wrongly Identified in Henry Nowak Case Receives Death Threats and Forced to RelocateA police officer unrelated to the Henry Nowak murder investigation has been wrongly identified online and subjected to death threats, forcing the officer to relocate for family safety. Home Secretary Shabana Mahmoud condemned the misinformation and vigilante behaviour, while the IOPC continues its investigation into the officers' actions at the scene.

Read more »