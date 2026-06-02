Police Officer Quits for Love Island USA, Drawing Criticism from City Officials

A summary of the news: Sean Reifel, a newly trained police officer, resigned from the Bethlehem Police Department to compete on season 8 of Love Island USA. His decision has sparked reactions from the mayor and police chief, who lamented the loss of an officer amid staffing shortages and highlighted the financial and training costs incurred. The article provides context on the reality show's premiere and Reifel's personal statements, alongside unrelated snippets about show hosting changes.

A former police officer from Bethlehem , Sean Reifel , has left his position less than a year after graduating from the police academy to join the cast of the reality dating show Love Island USA for its eighth season.

Reifel, 29, is one of twelve contestants, referred to as "sexy singles," who will live together in a villa when the show premieres on June 2. His departure has drawn criticism from city officials, including Mayor J. William Reynolds and Police Chief Jason Kott. Reynolds expressed disappointment, noting the significant investment of taxpayer money and department resources in Reifel's training, and highlighted the difficulty of filling vacancies due to manpower issues.

Kott echoed these sentiments, stating that while Reifel was a good officer, his exit is poorly timed given current staffing shortages and burnout among officers. He also indicated that even a temporary leave for a television show would be unlikely to be approved. Reifel has defended his choice, emphasizing his identity as a police officer rather than a model or actor, and described his approach to helping people.

The show's streaming schedule was also mentioned, with new episodes airing five nights a week on Peacock. Additionally, a separate note about host Sarah Hyland leaving after two seasons and a headline regarding Daphne Joy were present but not directly connected to the main story





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Love Island USA Reality TV Police Officer Bethlehem Sean Reifel Staffing Shortage Mayor Reynolds Chief Kott Peacock

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