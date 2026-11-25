Senior Constable Beau Lamarre-Condon stands trial for the alleged murders of Jesse Baird and Luke Davies, claiming self-defense while prosecutors allege a revenge killing motivated by obsession.

Senior Constable Beau Lamarre-Condon is currently facing trial in Australia for the alleged murders of television presenter Jesse Baird and Qantas flight attendant Luke Davies. The case centers on a violent confrontation in Sydney that prosecutors describe as a premeditated killing driven by romantic obsession, while the defense argues it was a tragic sequence of events involving self-defense and accidental death.

Prosecution Alleges Premeditated Revenge Killing

Prosecutors argue that Lamarre-Condon became obsessed with Baird and decided to kill him, subsequently murdering Davies to eliminate a potential witness to the crime. The Crown contends that Lamarre-Condon told "fantastical, elaborate lies" to cover his tracks after the deaths occurred in late 2023. The police officer pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder during the two-month trial.

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Evidence presented by the prosecution includes CCTV footage showing Lamarre-Condon purchasing cement and weights, items consistent with attempts to dispose of bodies. This physical evidence contradicts the defense's narrative and suggests a calculated plan to hide the remains of Baird and Davies.

Defense Claims Self-Defense and Suicide

Lamarre-Condon's legal team maintains that the officer shot Baird in self-defense during a struggle. They further allege that Davies fatally shot himself in the head as they wrestled over the weapon. This account frames the incident as a chaotic altercation rather than a targeted execution.

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The defense narrative attempts to distinguish the actions of the accused from premeditated murder, suggesting that the deaths were the result of panic and defensive measures during a confrontation at Baird's residence.

History of Obsessive Behavior and Surveillance

A key factor in the case is the documented history of Lamarre-Condon's behavior toward Baird, which began when they met in Sydney in October 2022. Text messages revealed that Lamarre-Condon was initially excited about the romance, describing their intimacy as intense and hopeful about commitment.

However, signs of jealousy emerged early in the relationship. During a weekend trip in March 2023, Lamarre-Condon allegedly covertly checked Baird's phone and deleted followers from his Instagram account. When Baird ended the relationship in mid-April 2023, Lamarre-Condon claimed to step back but soon reconnected for a non-exclusive arrangement.

Theft and Manipulation Escalate Conflict

Tensions escalated significantly in August 2023 when Lamarre-Condon broke into Baird's home while he was asleep. He stole Baird's phone and wallet, waking the presenter when a charging cord fell. Baird chased the intruder but failed to catch him, yet Lamarre-Condon later acted as if Baird suspected nothing.

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The conflict continued with psychological manipulation, including an Instagram story in November 2023 where Lamarre-Condon sent flowers to Baird's new partner with a misleading caption to imply Baird was still interested. This deceptive behavior highlighted the depth of the obsession that prosecutors argue motivated the final violent encounter.