A police officer sustained neck and face injuries during a standoff in Peacehaven. A 33-year-old suspect was arrested after making threats to kill before being taken into custody by armed officers.

East Sussex authorities have confirmed that a police officer was slashed with a knife during a tense armed standoff involving a suspect in Peacehaven. The violent incident, which took place near South Coast Road, resulted in injuries to the officer who attempted to detain the man. The situation escalated after the suspect barricaded himself inside a residential flat in the coastal town.

The Standoff Triggered by Threats

Sussex Police responded to urgent reports regarding a man making explicit threats to kill. The disturbance began just after 10am when the 33-year-old local resident locked himself within his flat. Officers arrived swiftly to secure the area and establish a perimeter around the property on South Coast Road to prevent any further escalation of the conflict.

Also read Police identify suspect and officer involved in Anchorage shooting

Officer Sustains Facial and Neck Wounds

During initial efforts to safely arrest the suspect, the police officer was attacked and sustained wounds to both his neck and face. The suspect reportedly slashed the officer during the confrontation. Despite the severity of the attack, the officer was promptly removed from the scene and transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Negotiations and Armed Response

Armed officers immediately rushed to the scene to support the initial response team. Specialist negotiators engaged in discussions with the 33-year-old man to de-escalate the situation and persuade him to surrender. The primary objective was to resolve the incident without further harm to the suspect, the injured officer, or any members of the public in the vicinity.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Arrest and Legal Charges

After hours of negotiation, the suspect was ultimately arrested just before 1pm. He was taken into custody on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent. Sussex Police confirmed that he remains in custody to face further questioning regarding the events that transpired on South Coast Road.

Impact and Official Response

Superintendent Ed Faulkner praised the swift and safe conclusion of the incident, noting that no further injuries occurred. He acknowledged the disruption caused by necessary road closures and thanked the public for their patience. The injured officer is not reported to be in serious condition following hospital treatment.