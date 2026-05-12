Police Officer from Salt Lake County Made Racist Remarks While on Duty

A police officer who worked in Salt Lake County for several years resigned from his position in Oregon after body-worn camera footage captured him making racist remarks while on duty. The officer made comments about the Somali and Latino communities while working as a resource officer in schools and as a security guard.

A police officer from Salt Lake County who worked in Oregon resigned after body-worn camera footage showed him making racist remarks while on duty. He resigned from the West Valley City Police Department and other positions in the area.

The officer, Martin Siller, made unacceptable comments about Somali and Latino communities during his time as a resource officer in schools and as a security guard. The second video shows him discussing racial stereotypes and making derogatory comments about black people





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Police Officer Racist Remarks Salt Lake County Eugene Police Department Black People Distrust And Pain Trust

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