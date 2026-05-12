Police Officer Drowns After Heavy Drinking Session in Bristol Harbour

A South Wales Police constable drowned in Bristol Harbour after consuming excessive alcohol during a night out with friends. The inquest found that his intoxication contributed to his fatal fall into the water. Despite safety measures, concerns were raised by the officer's family over the lack of more robust preventative actions.

A 28-year-old police constable tragically drowned in Bristol Harbour following a night out with friends, where alcohol consumption played a significant role in the incident.

Rehaan Akhtar, an officer with South Wales Police, was reported missing in the early hours of November 23 after a night of heavy drinking with colleagues. His body was recovered the next day by divers in the harbourside area.

During an inquest at Avon Coroner's Court, it was revealed that Akhtar and his friends had consumed a substantial amount of alcohol, including eight pints of lager, two cocktails, and a Jägerbomb, during their time at various pubs and bars in Bristol. A friend, Corey Griffiths, testified that they had been drinking since the afternoon and described how Akhtar appeared to be drunk but not significantly more so than the rest of the group.

However, toxicology reports later showed that Akhtar had a blood alcohol level of 260mg per 100ml, over three times the legal drink-drive limit, which likely impaired his coordination and judgment. The coroner, Dr. Peter Harrowing, recorded the death as accidental, noting that while Akhtar’s intoxication contributed to his fall into the water, there was no third-party involvement. CCTV evidence showed Akhtar falling from the jetty dock near the Arnolfini arts centre into the river.

The harbour master, David Lockwood, testified that safety measures were in place, including improved signage, rescue equipment, and relocating a cycle path, but acknowledged that blanket solutions like fencing the entire area were impractical. The coroner elected not to issue a prevention of future deaths report, but Akhtar’s sisters, Meena and Rabia Najmi, expressed concern over the lack of drastic safety measures. They questioned why similar railings installed at Swansea Marina—which significantly reduced drowning incidents—had not been implemented in Bristol. They urged authorities to consider stronger measures to prevent further tragedies





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