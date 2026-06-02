Police Officer Brother of Manchester Airport Attack Convicts Suspended in Racism Probe

The brother of two men convicted for assaulting officers at Manchester Airport has been suspended due to a separate racism allegation. This news reveals that PC Mohammed Abid, who testified to his brothers' good character during their trial, was under internal investigation himself. The case involves Greater Manchester Police's internal disciplinary actions against nine officers linked to alleged racism in the Bury district, alongside the criminal sentencing of the two brothers. The force denies any attempt to leak information to smear the convicts.

The brother of two men convicted for a violent assault on police officers at Manchester Airport has been suspended from his position as a police officer following an internal investigation into allegations of racism.

This development adds a complex layer to the ongoing scandal surrounding the incident and the family's deep ties to Greater Manchester Police. The two men, Mohammed Fahir Amaaz, 20, and Muhammad Amaad, 26, were filmed punching officers during their arrest at the airport in July 2024. Their trial brought to light the family's extensive connections to the force, including six relatives currently serving and an uncle who served for over thirty years.

During the proceedings, their elder brother, PC Mohammed Abid, provided a glowing character reference for his younger siblings, praising their respectful nature and academic dedication. However, it has now been revealed that PC Abid was suspended from duty in the same month as the airport violence, facing his own separate disciplinary allegations of racism. The suspension of PC Abid stems from an allegation that he used racist language towards a colleague in the Bury district in December 2023.

He is one of eight officers suspended by Greater Manchester Police around the time of the airport incident, all connected to a broader investigation into alleged racist conduct within that district. The force has confirmed that a ninth officer has been placed on restricted duties.

A separate investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) into racism in the Bury district is also underway, which led to the sacking of one officer, PC Scott Dixon, for using a racial slur. The professional standards head for GMP, Detective Chief Superintendent Mike Allen, stated that both sets of allegations are "deeply concerning" and that the force is taking all necessary action.

The disciplinary hearings for the officers, including PC Abid, are planned but a date has not yet been fixed. The solicitors for the convicted brothers, Aamer Anwar, has claimed that the leaking of PC Abid's identity is a "desperate" attempt by the force to "smear" his clients, a claim that GMP is understood to strongly deny.

In a related legal development, prosecutors announced they would not be pursuing a third trial against Amaaz and Amaad for the assault on PC Zachary Marsden. The decision concludes the criminal case against the brothers for the central violent incident at the airport. The disciplinary process for PC Abid and the other officers proceeds independently of the criminal trial.

The intertwining of a high-profile criminal case, a family with deep institutional roots, and a parallel internal scandal over racism presents a significant crisis for the reputation and internal integrity of Greater Manchester Police. The force now faces scrutiny over its handling of both the external violent arrest and its own internal standards, with the public and the families involved awaiting the outcomes of the pending misconduct hearings





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