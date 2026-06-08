Police Officer Accused of Racism After Asking Questions in Diversity Training

A Christian PCSO was suspended and dismissed for asking questions about Islam and related issues during a diversity session, despite assurances of a safe space. He claims the training was indoctrinating and created a culture of fear; a survey shows many officers feel pressured to conform.

Luke Salmons, a 46-year-old Christian Police Community Support Officer ( PCSO ) from Harrogate, faced severe professional repercussions after participating in a mandatory diversity training session in October 2024.

During the session, which focused on race, religion, and culture and was conducted by an external provider at North Yorkshire Police headquarters in Northallerton, Salmons asked a Muslim police sergeant-who was a guest speaker-questions about Islam, Islamist groups, the situation in Gaza, and efforts to tackle antisemitism. He was told he was in a "safe space" to ask such questions but was subsequently accused of racism and gross misconduct.

Salmons was suspended within two days, found guilty, and barred from working in policing permanently. He appealed and the decision was overturned in December 2024, yet he has still not received an apology from the force. He claims his Christian faith also led a colleague to assume he was homophobic. Salmons describes the training as a "one-sided interpretation of diversity" and akin to "indoctrination," citing the instructor repeatedly chanting "Islam is a religion of peace.

" He maintains his questions were respectful and directly relevant to his frontline role, intended to help him engage fairly with the public amid rising community tensions. After being reported by the sergeant as "combative and critical," Salmons says he felt "shocked and betrayed.

" He believes he was pushed out of a career he loved and argues that the police culture now permits only "approved views," creating a climate of fear. His case coincides with a survey revealing widespread unease about diversity training within Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, where 16% of over 6,000 officers felt "controlled and pressured" to adopt certain ideas, 14% feared mistakes would be held against them, and 20% worried about being rejected for saying the wrong thing.

The same force faces scrutiny over the handcuffing of dying teenager Henry Nowak, adding to questions about institutional approaches to training and public interaction





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Diversity Training Police Misconduct Freedom Of Speech Religious Questioning North Yorkshire Police PCSO Safe Space Indoctrination Officer Survey Islam

United States Latest News, United States Headlines