Police: Motorcyclist killed in Kent was speeding, performing wheelies before crash

A motorcyclist was killed Thursday evening in a collision involving a car in Kent, according to the Kent Police Department (KPD).

A motorcyclist was killed Thursday evening in a collision involving a car in Kent, according to the Kent Police Department . Officers and Puget Sound Fire personnel were dispatched around 5:08 p.m. to the 23600 block of 104th Avenue Southeast for reports of a crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle.

When officers arrived, they found the motorcyclist with significant injuries and immediately began lifesaving efforts, according to police. Witnesses told investigators the motorcyclist was traveling northbound on 104th Avenue Southeast at a high rate of speed and was performing wheelies before the crash, according to Kent police. Police said the other driver was traveling southbound on 104th Avenue Southeast and was turning left onto Southeast 236th Place when the motorcycle collided with the vehicle.

The motorcyclist was tentatively identified as a 57-year-old Renton man. Investigators also determined the motorcycle had been reported stolen, according to police. Seattle mayor's senior homelessness policy advisor resigns amid Wilson's shelter expansion Jon Grant, a senior adviser on homelessness to Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson, has resigned, the mayor’s office confirmed. The deputy accused the driver of violating Florida’s wireless communications while driving law by using a handheld device behind the wheel.

Seattle police released surveillance photos on Thursday of the suspect believed to have critically injured a man in an unprovoked attack downtown. A King County man charged with stabbing a stranger to death in downtown Seattle in 2023 was found not guilty by reason of insanity last week. A $420,000 HIT 5 prize is still unclaimed in Washington, and the winning ticket is set to expire in less than two weeks.





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