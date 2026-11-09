Police: Man stole kayak, UTV and trailer worth nearly $20,000 from Glendale Bass Pro Shops store

Surveillance video captured a man accused of breaking into a Glendale Bass Pro Shops and making off with roughly $20,000 worth of merchandise, according to court records.

GLENDALE, AZ — Surveillance video captured a man accused of breaking into a Glendale Bass Pro Shops and making off with roughly $20,000 worth of merchandise, according to court records.

Court documents say the surveillance footage shows Josue Arratia Varela attempting to break into the store and taking some of the biggest items the store sells. According to a recently filed probable cause statement, Glendale police responded to the store at approximately 4:22 a.m. on May 3 after a burglary alarm activation, but officers did not locate any subjects at that time.

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A review of surveillance footage showed the defendant on the property as early as 2:45 a.m. on May 3, court records say. Police say the 32-year-old used an unknown tool to cut a cord securing kayaks outside the front entrance, removed one kayak and secured it to the roof of a car. Arratia Varela then left the property and later returned, court records say.

At approximately 4:19 a.m., police say he towed a Tracker UTV by attaching it to a Jeep Cherokee. He then attached a trailer to the UTV and left, according to the statement. Detectives later located the stolen UTV and trailer at Arratia Varela's residence, with the stolen kayak still secured on top, court records say.

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During the execution of a search warrant at the residence, detectives recovered stolen merchandise from the Bass Pro Shops, a wheel lock from the UTV and a saw consistent with the tool used to cut the lock, according to the statement. Investigators say the 32-year-old had removed one trailer tire and replaced it with another tire not equipped with a wheel lock.

Court records list the value of the UTV as $16,624, the value of the trailer as $3,299.99 and the value of the kayak as $219.99. Police say the defendant was uncooperative during an interview with Glendale jail staff, and no further interview was conducted. Arratia Varela was booked on burglary, theft of means of transportation, theft, and possession of burglary tools, court records show. Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip?

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