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Police are looking for a man who is accused of stealing over $4,000 worth of glasses from a Sunglass Hut on Nov. 11 at Tanger Outlet in Lancaster.

The man fled the scene in a silver sedan with tinted windows, according to East Lampeter Township Police. A Lancaster County wildlife center said a rescued owl survived a shocking ordeal after colliding with a tractor-trailer and getting stuck in its air dam for 70 miles at 65 mph. The bird only suffered a left-eye injury.

Also read Elderly woman dies following crash in Adams County: troopers

The York County Coroner's Office confirmed it was called to the scene, but the man who was found dead at the home was not injured in the fire. Fugitive found hiding in crawl space with cocaine in Lancaster County home: police A pair of fugitives was arrested on Monday after being found by Lancaster Township police, who were called to assist with township planning and zoning, according to a news release.

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For the first time in 18 years, dog owners who use Happy Tails Dog Park in Lower Paxton Township will soon have to pay to get in-- a change that has sparked pushback from residents who say a public park should remain