Police Launch Manhunt After Four-Year-Old Abducted in West Midlands Park

West Midlands Police are investigating the abduction of a four-year-old boy in Haden Hill Park, Cradley Heath, after he vanished for several minutes while playing near his mother. The child was found in nearby woodland, and a suspect description has been released. Authorities believe the incident is isolated and are appealing for witnesses and CCTV footage.

A four-year-old boy vanished for several minutes as he played in a Black Country park metres away from his mother. West Midlands Police has now launched a manhunt, following the abduction on Thursday afternoon, in Haden Hill Park , Cradley Heath .

The youngster was with his mother close to the fish pond within the park just after 3pm when the incident occurred. The child then vanished for several minutes as his mother was tending to a baby. He was found a few moments later in nearby woodland and the alarm was raised. Specially-trained officers are speaking to the boy and his family as they try to establish exactly what happened.

The offender is described as being in his late teens, black, short in height and with curled hair. He was clean shaven and wearing black clothing. Extra officers will be patrolling the area over the coming days to offer reassurance to the public. Police have stressed they believe it to be an isolated incident.

West Midlands Police said: 'We believe this is an isolated incident, but we understand how concerning it is and understand the impact it will have in the area and to the local community. We are currently studying CCTV as we investigate. We are also appealing for witnesses to come forward and we're particularly keen to hear from people who may have been in the park at the time and may have any mobile footage to please contact us.

' Anyone with information is being urged to call 101 quoting log number 3966-180626, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111





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Abduction Child Police West Midlands Haden Hill Park Cradley Heath Manhunt Suspect

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